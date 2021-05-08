‘The Masked Singer’ Guest Panelists: LeAnn Rimes, Darius Rucker

As Season 5 of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” heads toward its conclusion at the end of the month, Variety has the scoop on the guest panelists and show formats for the final three episodes.

On Wednesday, the “Spicy 6” episode saw actor/singer Tyrese Gibson unmasked as the Robopine. When “The Masked Singer” returns next week on May 12, the quarter finals will feature comedian Rob Riggle (“Holey Moley”) as a guest panelist, alongside regular panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke.

The following week, on May 19, the semi-finals will feature guest panelist Darius Rucker — that’s right, the Hootie and the Blowfish singer will join in on the guessing game. Also in that episode, the show’s mysterious “Cluedle-Doo” will be revealed.

New this season is the masked celebrity “Cluedle-Doo,” who has been offering additional hints about each contestant. Last week was the first reveal toward Cluedle-Doo’s identity: “I have a connection to another mischievious Masked Singer from the past: The Gremlin.” (That was Mickey Rourke, unmasked in Season 4.)

Finally, that all leads to the show’s Season 5 finale on May 26. Joining the panelists will be guest LeAnn Rimes, who won Season 4 last fall as the Sun.

Gibson as Robopine joined previously unmasked celebrities Bobby Brown (Crab), Tamera Mowry (Seashell), Mark McGrath (Orca), Nick Cannon (Bulldog), Logan Paul (Grandpa Monster), Danny Trejo (as Raccoon), Caitlyn Jenner (as Phoenix) and Kermit the Frog (as Snail).

The Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records. Guest panelists this season have included Joel McHale, Rita Wilson and Chrissy Metz.

Here’s who remains in the competition:

Yeti

Previous songs: “If It Isn’t Love,” by New Edition; “Lonely,” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco; “It Takes Two,” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

Previous panel guesses: Ray J, Justin Bieber, Taran Killam, Todrick Hall, Justin Timberlake, Omarion, Mario, Jason Derulo, Vin Diesel, Trey Songz, Miguel

Piglet

Previous songs: “Speechless,” by Dan + Shay; “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah),” by Andy Grammer, “7 Years,” by Lukas Graham, “The Pretender,” by Foo Fighters; “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now),” by Phil Collins

Previous panel guesses: Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, JC Chavez, Austin Mahone, Jonathan Knight, Zayn Malik, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Lance Bass, Chris Pine, Adam Levine, Eli or Peyton Manning, Ian Somerhalder, Taylor Lautner, Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey

Black Swan

Previous songs: “Barracuda,” by Heart; “In My Blood,” by Shawn Mendes; “How Will I Know,” by Whitney Houston, “Use Somebody,” by Kings of Leon; “Do I Do,” by Stevie Wonder

Previous panel guesses: Anya Taylor-Joy, Camilla Cabello, Leona Lewis, Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, Ashlee Simpson, Emily Osment, Victoria Justice, Brenda Song, Kesha, Demi Lovato, Becky G, JoJo, Christina Milian, Mandy Moore

Russian Dolls

Previous songs: “Man in the Mirror,” by Michael Jackson; “Wonder,” by Shawn Mendes; “Want to Want Me,” by Jason Derulo; “24K Magic,” by Bruno Mars; “Shallow,” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Previous panel guesses: Boyz II Men, Vanessa Hudgens, Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale or other “Glee” stars; Gwen Stefani and No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont, Sugarland, Jacksons, Pentatonix, the Jonas Brothers, 98 Degrees, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hanson, Nickelback, Chad Kroeger and Avril Lavigne

Chameleon

Previous songs: “Ride Wit Me,” by Nelly; “21 Questions,” 50 Cent feat. Nate Dogg; “Hip Hop,” by Dead Prez; “Regulate,” by Warren G feat. Nate Dogg; “Put Your Hand Where My Eyes Could See,” by Busta Rhymes

Previous panel guesses: Dwight Howard, Redfoo, Nick Cannon, Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade, 2 Chains, Waka Flocka Flame, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Kyrie Irving, G-Eazy, Young Thug, Snoop Dogg