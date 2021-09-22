The meeting between Pochettino and Messi to overcome the incident after the change against Lyon

Messi and Pochettino had a meeting according to French media (Photo: File)

Last Sunday, everyone was hoping to see Lionel Messi with the t-shirt of Paris Saint Germain. In his debut as a starter with No. 30, the Argentine star was one of the players who brought more danger to the goal of the Olympic lyon, another of the historic teams in Ligue 1, the first division of football in France. But with 15 minutes remaining for the end of the match in the Princes Park, an image was produced that went around the world.

After seeing him stretch a couple of times and with the decision to make a tactical change to try to break the 1-1 in the result, Mauricio Pochettino took Messi off the field. Once The flea He saw the electronic board with his name on it, he was surprised. Thus, he walked the court until he greeted Hakimi before leaving the field. And once the crossing with the Argentine DT arrived, the images captured the gesture of an incredulous Leo for leaving when the duel against one of the rivals in the fight for the title was not decided.

In the last hours, as reported by the sports newspaper The team, and that also endorsed the site RMC Sports, Messi and Pochettino had a brief talk after what happened in the change and the event was “closed”. The local media also indicated that this did not affect the good relationship that exists between countrymen since before the player left Barcelona to join the Parisian team. “The incident is closed, there is no problem between the two compatriots”, argument RMC after that conclave of DT and figure.

This type of hand-to-hand conversation between coaches and players is nothing new. Even the series that different powers of Europe have recorded in recent years opened the door to the intimacy of those dialogues such as the one that José Mourinho had with Danny Rose in Tottenham.

The cross between Messi and Pochettino once the player left the field (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier / File Photo)

Once the match ended that PSG won in the final thanks to a header from Mauro IcardiIt was Pochettino himself who gave details of what was said in that brief exchange of words when they exchanged glances on the court. “I asked (Messi) how he was doing. He said ‘fine’, ‘no problem’. That’s what we said to each other “, sentenced the coach. From what happened, there were many comments about how much what happened affected the relationship between the two Argentines.

With the subject aside, now all the focuses will be on the next commitments that PSG will have, both for the local league and for the Champions League. And there we will have to closely follow the evolution of the Rosario player, who this Tuesday He was included in the medical report of the Paris team due to signs of a bone contusion and will not be able to be part of the game next Wednesday in the duel against Metz.

Messi could not train normally on Monday due to a discomfort in his left knee, the same that suffered after the brutal kick in the qualifying duel in September when Argentina beat Venezuela 3-1. That day, the Argentine captain lay for several minutes on the grass while the Venezuelan Luis Adrián Martínez saw the red card, after a later VAR check. “I made the decision to replace Messi to protect him from possible injuries. We have important games ahead of us and we want to take care of it. This is a very large squad, I have 35 players, and the coaches are here to make decisions. Sometimes they can like them and sometimes they don’t, ”Pochettino had advanced at the end of the match.

Now, with the confirmation that Messi must carefully monitor his left knee injury, PSG knows that it will face the next game without its brand new reinforcement and we will have to be attentive to its medical evolution ahead of the meeting against Montpellier for Ligue 1 next Saturday and the duel against Manchester City on date 2 of the phase of Champions League groups to be played in the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, September 28.

After the Argentine’s physical problem became official, Pochettino acknowledged that he took him off the field because he saw him with symptoms of pain: “We were seeing everything that is happening during the game. We have seen that Leo was checking or looking at his knee, making some gestures”. And, with the issue settled indoors, it also made it less relevant to the media: “He is a great champion, all great champions want to be on the field always, that’s understandable. I am calm, I am not surprised, it is normal for this type of thing to happen “

