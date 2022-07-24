Three more classic NES and Super Nintendo games are free on Nintendo Switch Online

The hybrid console subscription service is renewed with more games available for its members.

Nintendo continues to add new features to the catalog of classics available on Nintendo Switch Online. Every month we hear about new additions from NES and Super Nintendo games that can be run on Nintendo Switchand from this Friday there are three other chosen ones available.

As you can see in the video at the top of the news, have announced two SNES games and one NES game. The first of Super Nintendo is Kirby’s Ghost Trapname by which Kirby’s Avalanche is known in Europe, which is essentially the Super Puyo Puyo puzzle proposal but with characters from the Kirby saga.

Kirby’s Avalanche is known as Kirby’s Ghost Trap in EuropeThe other chosen one from Super Nintendo is Fighter’s History, a Data East fighting title that was inspired, perhaps too much, by Street Fighter. As for the NES 8-bit addition, we have Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartiaan active warfare simulator much better known in Japan than in the rest of the globe.

Along with all this, those who pay in addition to the base subscription the expansion pack Nintendo Switch Online players can access more classic titles from other older systems, like a selection of Nintendo 64 games that are being revamped or a handful of works from the SEGA Mega Drive.

