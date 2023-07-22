When Taylor Swift Played At Levi’s, The Company Changed Its Policy On Bracelets:

As excitement builds for Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour stops at Levi’s Stadium next week, Santa Clara police as well as officials at the home of the 49ers given an urgent caution upon Friday, July 21, to the hundreds of thousands of Swifties ready to descend upon the venue next week.

They said that tailgating will not be allowed during the events and that people without tickets will not be permitted to gather in the parking lots or streets around the stadium.

It only took Levi’s Stadium a little over 24 hours to change its stance about not letting bracelets into the venue for the coming Taylor Swift show.

On Thursday afternoon, the Twitter account for Levi’s Stadium responded to several tweets asking for more information about what could be taken into the 1.85 million-square-foot stadium while Taylor Swift played her hits for the “Swiftie Clara” crowd.

A minimum of two of the questions queried if bracelets could be brought in, and Levi’s field said, “No bracelets are allowed in the stadium.”

Before Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in the Bay Area, San Francisco as well as Santa Clara competed to give her the best welcome they could. Unfortunately, fans who didn’t get tickets won’t get the same treatment.

“We love how excited Taylor Swift’s fans are, but there are no official places to stand or sit outside, and we ask that fans only come to Levi’s Stadium if they have a ticket,” said Lt.

Within a statement to the San Jose Mercury News, Cuong Phan said, “We’ve seen thousands of fans go to other stadiums around the country to watch the show from outside the stadium.”

When this occurs, the large number of people has a big effect on traffic. All Taylor Swift fans will be affected by this at her concerts.” But just after 10 a.m. on Friday, a different stance on the issue was revealed.

“Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour shows at Levi’s Stadium will allow friendship bracelets,” the message said. The account didn’t say why the change happened, but it did say, “We are thrilled to meet you one week from today.”

In an additional tweet, the stadium stated that there are going to be no marked watching places outside of Levi’s for the Swift shows and that camping will not be allowed.

“Fans who don’t have tickets to the event won’t be able to gather in parking lots or along the streets,” says the statement. Swift will play a wide range of songs that have topped the charts on July 28 and 29 for her fans.

This is part of her Eras Tour, which takes fans through the different parts of her work. The pop star who sang “Shake It Off” has more No. 1 records than any other woman within history and has won 12 Grammys.

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor announced on Tuesday that Swift will be an honored mayor from Friday, July 28th to Saturday, July 29. The city will also be called “Swiftie Clara” in his honor.

Fans show up hours before the doors open, even if they don’t have tickets, for the pop star’s Eras Tour stops, which always have very large groups. Traffic is really bad because of all the people.

Officials Are Saying That Tailgating In Not Allowed In Taylor Swift Concert:

Officials said in a statement, “Tailgating is not allowed at the Taylor Swift concerts, as there is going to be no designated viewing space outside of Levi’s Stadium.” “Fans who don’t have tickets to the event won’t be able to gather in parking lots or along the streets.”

Other places, like Arrowhead Stadium as well as Soldier Field, have attempted to stop fans without tickets from meeting in parking spots, but they haven’t been very successful.

Tailgating Means Taylor Gating:

Tailgating, also called “Taylor-gating” as well as “Tailgating,” is now a popular thing for fans to do during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. This is because of what happened with Ticketmaster when seats went on offer last November.

Even people who aren’t Swift fans are talking about her tour. Government leaders from San Francisco as well as Santa Clara are trying to get her attention.

In The Honor Of Taylor Swift Santa Clara’s Mayor Changed The City Name ” Swiftie Clara”:

The mayor of Santa Clara, Lisa Gillmor, sent Swift a statement making her the special mayor and renamed the city “Swiftie Clara” for her concerts on July 28 and 29. At a City Council meeting upon Tuesday night, the declaration was given the OK.

San Francisco didn’t want to be left behind, so they made July 28 and 29 into “Taylor Swift Weekend.” At the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey talked about Taylor Swift songs in his announcement of the motion.

Dorset Stated That In The Honor Of Tylor Swift 28 And 29 July Called Taylor Swift Weekend:

“I must ‘Speak Now’ about this resolution declaring July 28 and 29 to be Taylor Swift Weekend within the city as well as county of San Francisco,” Dorsey stated.

“As you probably know from ‘All Too Well,’ Taylor Swift is an important figure in the music business and a supporter of change. She is a once-in-a-generation star who has captivated people such as a fireworks show, and she is setting marks to the moon as well as Saturn.”

“‘Don’t Blame Me,'” he said. “This is the work of four passionate Swift fans in my office, to whom I promised to be “Fearless.”

Dorsey even mentioned Taylor Swift’s music when he talked about how hard it was for San Francisco to recover from the pandemic. He also said that Swift’s Eras Tour had an effect on the economies of the places it had already been to.