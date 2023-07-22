The Head Of Negotiations For SAG-AFTRA Explains How Fans Can Cosplay And Support The Strike At The Same Time:

The Screen Actors Guild as well as the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists have explained how fans of TV shows and movies whose actors as well as writers are on strike can still dress and support the strikes.

In a panel at San Diego Comic-Con called “AI in Entertainment The Performers’ Perspective,” SAG-AFTRA national executive director as well as chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland answered a question from Temple of Geek about how fans can support the strikes when there’s conflicting information about whether or not it’s okay to cosplay characters from struck work.

Even though SAG-AFTRA has tried to give clear rules about who may do what, many people who support the strikes are worried about crossing picket lines by accident.

After Weeks Final Producer’s And Both Union Came To Deal:

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists as well as the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers came to a deal after weeks of talking.

Mark Allyn, an actress and voice actor from San Diego who made the line of protesters, said, “This had been a great way to let people know what the labor dispute is about and make our voices heard.”

A lot of people at the convention stopped to take pictures as well as show their backing for the stars. “It signifies the world,” stated Allyn, who usually goes to Comic-Con but can’t this year because of the strike.

Crabtree-Ireland’s first response was to thank fans for their support. She also said that those upon the picket lines have noticed and valued the strong public views taken by content communities. “They really like it. It’s very important to them.”

He then gave advice to cosplayers and fans, pointing out that SAG-AFTRA has very strict rules regarding its members not supporting work that has been struck:

The goal of this is to be sure that the companies don’t have as many chances as possible to make money or make money off of the projects that have already been done.

We have such a tight rule because we desire the strike to remain as brief as possible, as well as anything we do that we may do or lessons that settle tend to make the strike last longer. That’s not what we want.

Under our rules, it is fine for people to dress up as characters. Our group has given them permission to dress.

I’d tell them that if they support the strike, they should find a way to combine it with their favorite cosplay. I’ve been here a lot, so I know how imaginative cosplayers can be, so I’d suggest that they find a way to combine their support for the protests with their favorite cosplay.

This would help us send the message that the community is united and agrees with our demands, which are reasonable. You’ve heard the stars discussing them here, and it would be great to have the backing of all the fandoms.

Actors Have Been Pushing For Higher Pay And Bigger Share Of The Money:

Actors have been pushing for higher pay and a bigger share of the money that streaming services bring in. The use of AI is a big worry for many people.

CEOs in Hollywood have thought about using this new technology to put background players in movies, which doesn’t blend well with many real actors.

Why Do The Actors Go On Strike?

SAG-AFTRA says that there are just two primary areas of debate. The stars are asking the companies to pay them more and to make it harder for them to use AI in artistic projects.

According to a paper given by SAG-AFTRA, artists desire an 11% raise on their base pay this year as well as an 8% rise over the two years that follow. This is to make make up for the high inflation of the past two years.

According to the paper, the companies have responded with an offer of 5% this year as well as 7.5% in each of the next two years. The AMPTP told the unions that its deal included “the highest percentage rise in minimums within 35 years.”

Other panelists also talked about what supporters could do to promote Horizon Zero Dawn. Mythic Quest star Ashly Burch suggested that fans cosplay people like SAG national president Fran Drescher as well as WGA board member as well as TV show Adam Conover.

“I just want to talk to cosplayers who like the same things you do. He told her, “Do what you do.” “This whole thing was renowned because you like the art we make. Without you, we couldn’t do this.

This is done for you. As Well As I think it’s been stated here that you can still help us while doing what you do. Include it in your costume. We want to see you do everything that Duncan Crabtree-Ireland you can. You are also creative, so use your imagination to help us all.”

The group did talk a little bit about costume, but its main purpose was to talk about how entertainment artists must change as AI and machine learning are used more and more to copy their work. They also talked about the need for new law frameworks and standards in order to protect their art as well as their rights as workers.

Both the questions about cosplay and the talk about AI come after SAG-AFTRA voted to go on strike because they couldn’t agree on a new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers.

The group is also on strike, just like the Writers group of America, which has been since May. Both groups are worried about the rise of AI, but they also want better pay and more job security in a number of ways.

How Does AI Fit Into The Actors Strike?

The talks have also hit a snag over artificial intelligence. The actors want strong defenses against their likenesses being utilized for teaching artificial intelligence and assurances that they won’t be substituted by A.I., which the head of SAG-AFTRA called “an existential threat.”

Background actors are especially afraid of being replaced by a computer copy because a small part in a big group can be a big break in their careers. Crabtree-Ireland said that AI was a “existential threat” to the acting industry.

“They proposed that our background actors should be able to be scanned, be compensated for one day’s work, and the company should own that scan, that resemblance for the rest of time, on any project they want, without permission or payment,” he said.

But an AMPTP representative said that was not true. The new plan from the studios says, “A company can only use a digital copy of a background actor within a movie where that background actor is working.”

“Any other usage requires the background actor’s permission and a minimum payment,” a representative for CBS MoneyWatch said.