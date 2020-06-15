Why Clone Wars’ Dave Filoni Says He’s ‘Most likely Not’ Going To Do Anything More With The Star Wars Show

Go away a Remark
Star Wars: The Clone Wars solely ended just a little over a month in the past, however followers are already pining for extra adventures that includes Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. Though the sequence managed to finish on a satisfying be aware, one can’t assist however marvel if sequence author and producer Dave Filoni has something he desires so as to add. Sadly for followers, it seems to be just like the Star Wars guru is completed with that interval of the franchise, and he has his causes for this.
Proper now, Dave Filoni says he’s waiting for the longer term tasks that he and Lucasfilm have deliberate for Star Wars. Whereas he’s grateful that he and his Clone Wars group obtained to return for an extra season, he feels they had been capable of efficiently end out their story. He additionally doesn’t need to danger getting caught in that specific undertaking:
I don’t know. Personally for me, in all probability not. I’ve lots of issues I’m excited that we’re doing trying ahead. I feel it’s arduous as a result of I so recognize the fan assist, and I recognize simply how excited all people was that we had been again. I perceive them wanting an increasing number of episodes. The folks that labored on it—myself and the group, mainly all of the leads—they had been on the unique run and I feel it reveals. We’re actually grateful we obtained to complete it. However I additionally suppose creatively, you all the time need to transfer ahead. I feel you may get caught in a state of affairs the place immediately we’re doing all these tales once more, however the place is the ending? I don’t need that feeling. I need you to really feel like this had a goal and it rounded out and let’s discover one thing new that’s thrilling. We’ve obtained to look ahead a bit right here, however boy that was actually satisfying to get to do. I can’t even inform you how grateful all of us are that folks had been there for it to look at and assist it. Disney+ supported us tremendously to get this achieved. It was an amazing effort by all people that understood what Clone Wars meant to folks. It feels good. I’m glad it’s achieved.
Though Dave Filoni’s feedback to Nerdist, could also be arduous for followers to listen to, his rationale for not wanting to provide any extra Clone Wars episodes is cheap. He and his group would run the danger of turning into stale in the event that they had been to proceed cranking out tales for the already prolonged animated sequence.
And when it comes all the way down to it, Filoni managed to ship a greater than becoming conclusion to Ahsoka Tano’s story with the “Siege of Mandalore” story arc. It additionally superbly closed out a turbulent period of the Star Wars mythos, one which added numerous key components to the ever-expanding universe.
Dave Filoni could also be achieved with the present, however the its legacy will stay on by, as Clone Wars characters are slated to seem in different tasks. Each Ahsoka and Bo-Katan are anticipated to seem within the second season of The Mandalorian.
Clone Wars will definitely be missed, simply because it was the primary time it led to 2013. However, followers will all the time be capable of look again to the tales that Dave Filoni and his collaborators had been capable of give us.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars is now accessible to stream in its entirety on Disney+.
