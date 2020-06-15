Why Clone Wars’ Dave Filoni Says He’s ‘Most likely Not’ Going To Do Anything More With The Star Wars Show

I don’t know. Personally for me, in all probability not. I’ve lots of issues I’m excited that we’re doing trying ahead. I feel it’s arduous as a result of I so recognize the fan assist, and I recognize simply how excited all people was that we had been again. I perceive them wanting an increasing number of episodes. The folks that labored on it—myself and the group, mainly all of the leads—they had been on the unique run and I feel it reveals. We’re actually grateful we obtained to complete it. However I additionally suppose creatively, you all the time need to transfer ahead. I feel you may get caught in a state of affairs the place immediately we’re doing all these tales once more, however the place is the ending? I don’t need that feeling. I need you to really feel like this had a goal and it rounded out and let’s discover one thing new that’s thrilling. We’ve obtained to look ahead a bit right here, however boy that was actually satisfying to get to do. I can’t even inform you how grateful all of us are that folks had been there for it to look at and assist it. Disney+ supported us tremendously to get this achieved. It was an amazing effort by all people that understood what Clone Wars meant to folks. It feels good. I’m glad it’s achieved.