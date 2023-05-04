Working Moms Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

On April 26, 2023, at 12 a.m. ET, the popular Canadian comedy series Workin’ Moms will make its seventh season debut on Netflix.

Workin’ Moms, a Netflix original sitcom created by Catherine Reitman, has grown to be one of its most watched programmes.

It has been five years since Workin’ Moms debuted on television, and as the seventh as final season gets closer, it is both joyful and devastating.

Reitman, the show’s creator and executive producer, who also plays Kate Foster, made the announcement that her well-liked mommy-comedy will be ending. She also shared the news in a video on Twitter.

She didn’t say much about Season 7 of Workin’ Moms in the video other than to call it “hilarious” and “deeply moving.”

The late Hollywood filmmaker Ivan Reitman’s daughter referred to the season as a “love letter” to both her father and her admirers.

She addressed her viewers and gave the camera a kiss at the conclusion of her video after breaking the wonderful news that Season 7 would be their last.

In order to advance into their futures, the characters in Season 7 will continue where they left off in Season 6, facing monsters from their past.

As the audience bids farewell to the favourite characters, the women’s decisions regarding motherhood, relationships, and careers will all be tested.

Catherine Reitman, Jessalyn Wanlim, Dani Kind, Enuka Okuma, plus Juno Rinaldi are the show’s stars. Friends who are coping with the difficulties of being working moms.

The programme is produced by Reitman on her husband, Philip Sternberg, via their production business, Wolf and Rabbit Entertainment.

Working Moms Season 7 Release Date

Filming for the seventh and last season of Working Moms began on June 20, 2022, according to the show’s creator, Catherine Reitman. In the winter of 2023, Working Moms’ seventh season will be published.

Working Moms Season 7 Cast

Working Moms season 7 fans can’t wait to see who will be in the cast. Along with Dani Kind playing Anne Carlson, Jessalyn Wanlim portraying Jenny Matthews, Catherine Reitman playing Kate Foster, Juno Rinaldi playing Frankie Coyne, Philip Sternberg playing Nathan Foster, Ryan Belleville playing Lionel Carlson, Peter Keleghan playing Richard, and Enuka Okuma playing Sloane Mitchell, the Working Moms Season 7 cast will also include Dani Kind.

Working Moms Season 7 Trailer

Working Moms Season 7 Plot

The comedy centres on and focuses on various amusing elements of parenthood, such as coping with the hilarious destruction of spilled breast milk and those dreaded baby carriages.

The children have matured over the course of the past six seasons, and their mothers’ lives have also altered as a result.

The programme addresses serious and all-too-real issues including postpartum depression, difficulties in postpartum relationships, and the difficulty to juggle motherhood with a successful profession.

As life throws curveballs such as identity crises, postpartum unhappiness, significant job possibilities, or unplanned pregnancies, they try not to judge one another. With elegance and humour, they deal with both happy and difficult circumstances.

They face challenges including postpartum depression, unintended pregnancies, and excellent career opportunities, but they make the correct decision. The seventh season of the show won’t include any modifications.

