OLEVS Women Watches Black Dial Brown Leather Dress Ladies for Female Analog【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Womens Watches Leather Band Fashion Black Dial Dress Design Simple Slim Big face with stylish Golden index(1.14/29mm),easy reader,Classic style Casual dress watch for Women,Shiny beveled golden round case and Genuine Leather strap with release pin buckle, has been carefully designed to stand the test of time, so Charming and OutstandingbrWatches for Women Day Date Calendar / Waterproof / Luminous FUNCTION Know the time to arrange your daily work - Efficient and fast work/ Watch pointers can glow in the dark/ Easy to read/ Easy to adjust watch band within 9.06inch/ shockproof/ 3ATM water resistant up to 30 meters - 100 feet, handwash,swimming,daily use waterproof,not suitable for underwater activitiesbrLadies Watches ?High Quality - Muli-purpose Occasions? Not satisfied with 90-day refund. Quartz movement, button battery, the battery life is up to 24-36 months, keep the time precise, Hardlex crystal glass - high hardness,durable, scratch resistant mineral, Genuine Leather watch strap, - better breathable and a comfortable wearing experiencebrFemale Wrist Watch MULI-PURPOSE OCCASIONS Suitable for indoor/outdoor activities such as Meeting,Business,festive,dating,party,birthday,graduation ceremony,dancing,performance,travel,Thanksgiving,Christmas, ideal giftsbrWomens Fashion Watch ?Suitable for People? Applicable to the young women,ladies,teens girls,female,college students,business women,business elite,leaders,colleagues, girlfriends,lover,wife,daught,etc. are all great gifts for friends/family/loved one