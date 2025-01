RedThunder 60% Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo， UltraーCompact 61 Keys RGB B【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

60% Compact Layout KeyboardUltraーcompact layout makes you a neat desktop with your organized gears on, even folks have nothing to do with Minimalist will dive into its tiny practical design. Tips you might want to know is that keyboard without numpad is most FPS gamers’ choice, more spaces left for mouse movements.

Light Up KeyboardA variety of light colors and light modes to choose from, changeable breathing or permanent lighting mode. It can be great for playing the game at night even without light. You can also adjust the brightness and breathing speed of the backlit according to your preference.

Professional Gaming KeyboardAll "core" waterーresistant, triple protection design. Waterーresistant keyboard prevents damage from spilled drinks or coffee. Antiーinterference magnet ring, goldーplate interface and waterproof braid USB cables, guarantees stable data transmitting, and more durable than other PVC cables, not easily broken.

Ultraーlight Honeycomb ShellWellーdesigned perforated honeycomb shell, the mouse can weigh up to 65 (+ー5) grams, symmetrical ergonomics, suitable for left or right hand and different grip positions, more flexible and comfortable, and will not fatigue.

Professional Gaming MouseThe mouse uses highーprecision optical sensor, sensitivity is 7200DPI, 12000fps scan rate, 1000Hz tour detection rate, can withstand 40G acceleration and 400IPS tracking speed, can meet your fast browsing and game requirements.