Taotuo フォームスティック TTLBT077【2024年最新】

商品コメント

Broad Application: These colorful light up foam sticks are a popular choice for birthday parties， Concert， Weddings， Festivals， glow party，nightlife， raves，Christmas Celebrations， Bars， and any other event.

Three Lighting Modes: Just press the power button of the foam led sticks to switch between the 3 different light modes. Includes quick flashing， slow flashing， alternative flashing. very easy to use，to create the different party atmosphere.

ON/OFF Button& Long Life Battery: The glow sticks party pack is equipped with 3 batteries， also have an On/Off switch for saving battery life， the led sticks can last 5-8 hours. No-woven bag package make it easy for storage.

Size：Come in a pack of 24pcs glow foam sticks， 15.5 inches foam light sticks， 1.6 inches in diameter， with 3 color: green， red， blue， the foam glow sticks bulk will bring tons of joy to all of us!

Service：Under 24-month Service， we are responsible for any piece of the foam glow sticks bulk. Any issues with the 24PCS Glow Sticks Party Pack， please feel free to contact us for refund or resend.