ARIAT Shield Mens Trucker Hat - Tan Snapback Flex Fit Logo Baseball Cap【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

QUALITY HAT - This ARIAT Logo Snapback baseball cap offers both a sharp look and lots of breathable comfort that makes it ideal for everyday wear. Features stitched offset ARIAT logo and signature stitched shield on front. Its Adjustable snapback closure easily adjust the size for a perfect fit!

KEY FEATURES - This mens hat has excellent features that you will enjoy. It is imported with cotton front and firm poly mesh back, six-panel cap for a comfortable fit and back snap closure.

ONE SIZE FITS MOST - This mens poly mesh hat is perfect for daily use for all your outdoor sports and activities like softball, baseball, golf, cycling, camping, running, hiking, traveling, walking .

PERFECT GIFT IDEA - Get one for yourself or give to the men in your life for Fathers Day, Birthday, Christmas or New Years Day.

fit type: Loose