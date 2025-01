Women Soft PU Leather Shoulder Handbag Multi Pocket Crossbody Bag Ladies Me【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

This womens PU leather handbag is made of high quality PU leather, SOFT, comfortable, lightweight, sturdy. Elegant hardware, smooth zippers making it a versatile option for daily use. br Size:28cm*20cm*9cm , Weight:0.5 KG. Comes with an adjustable shoulder strap (70cm- 134cm). 4 Colors avaliable: black, dark blue, red, purple. Please note the length of the main pockets opening is 26cm. br Multi Pockets Handbag This womens shoulder bag has a 2 front zipper pockets, 2 main zipper pockets, 1 zipper internal pocket, 2 side pockets and 1 anti thief back zipper pocket. Keeping wallets, mini umbrella, iPad, mobile phones, planner, pens, coin purse and other daily essentials well organized. br Every day and travel crossbody bag: Fashionable style, can be used as a handbag, shoulder bag or cross body bag. With a variety of storage options & organization features, ideal for travel, errands, shopping, and diaper bag for parents on the go. br PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO THE SIZE Taking a measurement before buying For any questions, please feel free to contact us