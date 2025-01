メッセンジャーバッグ |XINCADA Mens Bag Messenger Bag Canvas Shoulder Bags Travel Bag【2024年最新】

商品コメント

Dimension: The size of this murse is about: 8.27”L x3.74”W x10.24”H(21x9.5x26 cm), the main compartment can fits up to 9.7” iPad and the front pocket fits up to 7.9” iPad mini. Multiple pockets with different size, this crossbody bag has spacious storage space for your daily items. Weight: 1.21 lb /0.55 kg.

Durable Material: This messenger bag is made of high density canvas, durable enough and comfortable to touch. Decorated with high quality PU leather and hardware, the classic design and minimalist design make this small bag perfect for any occasion.

Structure and capacity: Structure: Inner space of this shoulder bag: 1 zipper mesh pocket and 1 zipper pocket. Outer space of this messenger bag: 1 zipper pocket with 2 small pencil pockets, 1 open pocket and 1 special key ring design under the flap. 1 zipper pocket in the flap, 2 side pockets and 1 zipper pocket in the back of this canvas bag. Capacity: This bag is large enough for 9” iPad, cell phone, wallet, keys and so on.

Key features: Adjustable strap, high quality material, scientific and reasonable capacity.

100% Customer Satisfaction: We offer 3 months return policy. Any quality problems with your bag, please feel free to contact us, we will solve it.