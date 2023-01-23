『Advent Calendar 2023 Countdown Calendar Gift Box for Kids Adults， 2024 New【新年の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから03月18日 05時 12分に出品され03月18日 05時 12分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,316円に設定されています。現在224件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。香川県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|Advent Calendar 2023 Countdown Calendar Gift Box for Kids Adults， 2024 New Year Set of 24 Brain Teaser Puzzles Toys and Silicone Doll Key Rings Include Santa Claus Elk Snowman and gingerbread Man， Christmas Holiday Gifts.
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ?Countdown Advent CalendarCountdown to Christmas is an exciting time for everyone.Brain Teaser Puzzles Toysadvent calendar box can heighten the holiday atmosphere.
?24 Days Countdown to ChristmasThe christmas countdown calendar for Kids Adults designed with 24 windows， the numbers on these windows are counted from Dec 1 to 24th Christmas. Full of expectations every day， because You can get different intellectual toys to challenge it.
?Christmas GiftsAdvent calendar Countdown Gift Box for Kids Adults， like your friends， sister ，son ， mom， father，wife， girlfriend， aunt， ， daughter or yourself on christmas. Lets countdown to the 2024 New Year.
?24 Brain Teaser Puzzles ToysChristmas themed advent calendar box contains 24 different kinds of toys set accessories. 20 types of brain teaser educational toys， new surprises and challenges every day， 4 types of Santa， snowman， Christmas tree and gingerbread man as your reward.
?Customer ServiceIf you have any concern about the advent calendar ， please feel free to contact us. We provide worry free experience with 90-days refund guarantee for any quality issues.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047440637315
落札価格8316円
224 入札履歴
終了
