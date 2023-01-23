Advent Calendar 2023-24 Days of Crystals and Healing Stones Kit with Crysta【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Package Include 21 Crystals and Healing Stones， 1 Crystal Necklace Holder， 1 Magnifier， and 1 storage bag.

The interior cover chart has colored illustrations， and the name of each stone and its healing properties are stated.

Each natural crystal has its own distinctive properties that can assist with chakra balancing and energy clearing.

The included necklace holder lets you wear select stones as a necklace， keeping healing energies close all day.

This Christmas gift comes in a Santa-themed box and is suitable for girls， boys， children， adults， and teenagers.