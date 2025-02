BrushinBella Silicone Bath Toys 4-Pack - Cleanable Silicone Toys with Monte【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Playful Bath Tub Toys For Babies And Toddlers: Bath time can be so much fun - and it’s a great way to end the day by spending some fun time with your kid. This 4-piece baby toy set is designed to make baby bathing time so much easier.

Sustainable Baby Bath Toys Help Reduce Pollution: Unlike traditional plastic bath toys or pool toys for babies that add to the burden of landfills, our bath tub toys are made of nature-friendly silicone and do not aggravate pollution.

Spark Your Kids Imagination: Looking for creative bath toys for infants 6-12 months, baby toys 12-18 months, or toddler bath toys? Coming with Montessori cups, our baby tub toys are designed to teach, entertain, and inspire your little one.

Easy To Clean Bath Toys: These cleanable bath toys are healthier than traditional baby bathtub toys that soon get moldy inside. Open them to hand wash them or place them on the top rack of the dishwasher for an effortless clean.

Surprise Your Little Boy Or Girl: These super-cute animal bath toys are offered in a large selection of sizes and colors that thrill babies and toddlers. Whether you are on the hunt for fun toys for girls or boys, you are in the right place.