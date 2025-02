Hot Wheels Super Speed Race【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

Engage in thrilling, high-speed action with the side-by-side racing of the Hot Wheels Super Speed Blastway.

Two kid-activated launchers get the race started sending toy cars toward a grandstand that has pop-off flags for each completed lap. Score first and score fast to be the winner.

Set comes with 1 Hot Wheels vehicle and can be played with single or two players. (Additional cars sold separately.)

Connect the track to other Hot Wheels track sets to extend the racing adventures.

Kids 4 to 10 years old will love the competitive excitement and challenge of this track set that hones problem-solving skills and encourages good sportsmanship.