ZTWEDEN 40Pcs Doll Clothes and Accessories for 18 Inch Girl Doll Including【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

Package includes: Totally 19 pieces 18-inch doll clothes (1 set of bikini clothes, 13 set of daily clothes and dress, 2 pieces velcro diapers underwear and 2 pieces simple underwear) each handmade clothes has original design with different pattern and colors.

The package also contains 20 pieces doll accessories such as big pearl necklace and pearl bracelet with cute rabbit, cute glasses, bags and some makeup tools for your baby girl bringing them happiness and life surprises.

These doll clothes usually suit for 18" baby girl dolls, 18 girl doll, new born baby dolls and other similar dolls. (Only clothes and accessories Dolls are not included)

High quality material with superior quality fabrics soft, breathable and washable. There are built to last and triple checked for sewing quality.

These doll clothes and accessories set is important for your kids’ development, let her imagination grow as they learn about nurturing her doll and for her favorite baby doll imitating mommy and daddy. This is a toy for kids 3 years and up not intended for real babies. Best gift for children, especially little girls. Suitable for parents to do some parenting practice and helpful for children to develop a good habit of self-reliance.