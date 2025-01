長財布 メンズ |Skneephate Long Wallets For men Leather Mens Book Wallet Rodeo Bi【お歳暮】

商品コメント

1. A thin fold wallet. It is simple and delicate. The pattern on the cover shows a wolf king looking up to the sky and howling. The cool style is suitable for men.

2. The cattle?hide?upper leather was dealt with by vegetable tanning technology. Over 4000 years ago, people in Ancient Egypt start to use this method to make leather. Put cattle hide into vegetable juice to shrink it, which makes it tight and shiny. It would be tanned after it is completely dry, so that an exquisite texture will appear on the surface of the leather. Then,?the leather shows the patina?of the past and the?decor?of?nostalgia. It is shiny, soft and durable.

3.Gift positioning:Outstanding personality, distinctive, resonates with men who love fashion and life. Give him the most special gift if you love him. Inside the gift box are: proverb card, wood carving with love, envelope. You can write a message of blessing for him. Suitable as a birthday gift or for Valentines Day, Fathers Day, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Easter,New Years Day. A gift for husband, father, boyfriend, brother.

4. Size: 7.5*3.9*0.39 inches. Weight?of?packaged?commodity: 0.55 lb

5.Function: six pockets for credit cards, one pocket for ID card, two pockets for notes, one pocket for cellphone, one pocket for coins.