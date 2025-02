水泳 ゴーグル |6 Pcs Swim Goggles Swimming Equipment Swimming Goggles Sport Swimm【お歳暮】

商品コメント

Skin Friendly Silica Gel: this goggle is made of skin friendly silica gel, which will not leave red and swollen marks on your delicate skin, and can remain comfortable even after long term swimming training

Antifog Design: the lens of the protection goggle is coated with an efficiency antifog coating; The antifog function can maintain a clear field of vision even under the water; It can not only keep your eyes away from water, but also ensure that the object you see is not deformed; It is safe and non irritating, so you will no longer be troubled by the fogging lens

No Leaking Full Protection: these swimming goggles for adults adopt 3D arc design and soft silicone conjoined nose bridge, so they can well fit the shape of your eyes, prevent water from entering the goggles and provide comprehensive protection for your eyes

Dazzling Colors: these sports swimming goggles have a variety of colors; Adopting coating process, which is not easy to fade, and can meet your different matching and replacement needs; You can also choose different colors according to different moods

Comfort Your Eyes: these adult swimming goggles have protective coating; They can reflect harmful sunlight, reduce glare and visual distortion, and keep your eyes from strong sunlight