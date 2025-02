★送料・関税無料★Blueys Deluxe Play & Go Playset with 2.5-3 inch Figures★海外で人気の並行輸【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

Play on the go and take Bluey and her friends anywhere in Blueys Deluxe Play & Go Playset!

Opens up and folds out to create a play area with a paper insert Play Mat inside!

Includes three 2.5" Bluey Figures.

Includes 6 fun accessories to create new Bluey adventures!

Collect Blueys family and friends and take them with you!