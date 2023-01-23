『MJartoria Lake Blue Jewelry Advent Calendar 2023 for Girls-Lake Blue Jewelr【お歳暮】』はヤフオクでから03月31日 22時 59分に出品され03月31日 22時 59分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,476円に設定されています。現在791件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。山梨県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|MJartoria Lake Blue Jewelry Advent Calendar 2023 for Girls-Lake Blue Jewelry 24 Days Christmas Countdown-Inclued Lake Blue Snowflake Metal Charms Beads DIY Necklaces Bracelets Making Kit Jewelry Gifts
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ?Lake Blue Jewelry Gifts Box Design for Holiday Fun: --How do attach the charms to the bracelet --You have to unscrew the clasp from the bracelet， slide on the charms， and then screw the clasp back on again. Our DIY jewelry advent calendar 2023 for girls women adult contains 24 pieces. Inclued 22 individual light blue metal beads pendants+1 bracelet (about 4 inch)+1 necklace (about 8 inch) for DIY jewelry as Christmas gifts. Christmas advent calendar for beauty girls.
?Surprise Christmas Countdown: MJartoria lake blue metal beads jewelry advent calendar adult has been updated in 2023. MJartoria advent calendar with 24 doors， from December 1st to 24th， you can open a door on the advent calendar every day， and each door of the box hides a cute gift. From the advent season until Christmas Eve， increase your kids anticipation for Christmas. Finally something different than traditional Christmas advent calendar， you can definitely make the advent calendar fun
?Safety: Nothing is more important than the safety. Every small gift in our Christmas countdown calendar for girls has passed the safety test and is safe for girls and adults. You and your family can enjoy the joy of gifts with confidence
?Christmas Gifts: Lake blue snowflake jewelry advent calendar women girls 2023 Christmas countdown. Our jewelry advent calendar 2023 is a fantastic Christmas gift for your family members， like daughter， mother， sister， niece， granddaughter， girlfriends， colleague， roommate or yourself. Also fantastic Christmas gift for girls， children， girlfriend， women， youth， teenagers， etc. Some jewelry are not suitable for children and can be with mother or shared with other family members. Have fun
?For People You Love : The sayings or questions with answers in English behind the door maybe attract your small smile. Quality assurance: No doors will open early. If you have any question， please contact with us.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047440637256
アドベントカレンダーJOYIN Christmas Car Calendar Pull Back Construction Vehicles Adve
¥ 7476
アドベントカレンダーJoyin 2022 Christmas Advent Calendar with Military Army Man 24 Da
¥ 7476
アドベントカレンダー |Mini Brands ディズニー Minis by ZURU Limited Edition Advent Calendar
¥ 7476
アドベントカレンダー |アドベントカレンダー 2023 キッズトイ【並行輸入品】
¥ 7476
2023-2024 Eccolo Spiral Agenda Planner， She Led A Life， Weekly & Monthly Views， 18 Months， Sticker Sheets， Inspiring Graphics... [並行輸入品]
¥ 7476
POPRUN プランナー 2023-2024 (8.5インチ x 10.5インチ) 学年カレンダー (2023年7月~2024年6月)... 3[並行輸入品]
¥ 7476
アドベントカレンダー |クリスマスキリスト降誕シーンセット【並行輸入品】
¥ 7476
POPRUN 2024 Planner Daily Weekly and Monthly 8.5x 10.5 - Agenda 2024 Appointment Book with Hourly Time Slots， Hard Cover，...3[並行輸入品]
¥ 7476
POPRUN 2024 Planner Daily Weekly and Monthly 8.5x 10.5 - Agenda 2024 Appointment Book with Hourly Time Slots， Hard Cover，...9[並行輸入品]
¥ 7476
POPRUN 2024 Planner Daily Weekly and Monthly 8.5x 10.5 - Agenda 2024 Appointment Book with Hourly Time Slots， Hard Cover，...4[並行輸入品]
¥ 7476
POPRUN 2024 Planner Daily Weekly and Monthly 8.5x 10.5 - Agenda 2024 Appointment Book with Hourly Time Slots， Hard Cover，...8[並行輸入品]
¥ 7476
POPRUN 2024 Planner Daily Weekly and Monthly 8.5x 10.5 - Agenda 2024 Appointment Book with Hourly Time Slots， Hard Cover，...7[並行輸入品]
¥ 7476
メタリックマンスリーデスクパッド - 17ヶ月(2023年8月~2024年12月) 教師のための機能的組織の必需...[並行輸入品]
¥ 7476
POPRUN Planner 2023-2024 (8.5 x 10.5) Academic Year Calendar (July 2023 - June 2024) with Hourly Time Slots， Monthly... 5[並行輸入品]
¥ 7476
POPRUN Planner 2023-2024 (8.5 x 10.5) Academic Year Calendar (July 2023 - June 2024) with Hourly Time Slots， Monthly... 4[並行輸入品]
¥ 7476
POPRUN Planner 2023-2024 (8.5 x 10.5) Academic Year Calendar (July 2023 - June 2024) with Hourly Time Slots， Weekly &... 4[並行輸入品]
¥ 7476
?Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar， 1 Color Reveal Doll & 3 Pets， Clothes， Accessories & 2 Hair Extensions， 25 Surprise... [並行輸入品]
¥ 7476
POPRUN 2024 Planner with Hourly Schedule & Vertical Weekly Layout - 2024 We
¥ 7476
落札価格7476円
791 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！