magic acgn Emma Sano Anime Wig Costume Character Wig Cosplay Wig★海外で人気の並行輸入【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Material:high quality synthetic high temp fiber.

Package:wig and a free cap.

Color:As picture.The color may vary due to inherent manufacturing varations or your computer monitor color settings.

Perfect for daily use,Halloween,concerts,theme parties,wedding,dating ect

Breathable rose net within the network make you feel comfortable when you wear it.There are two adjustment straps at two side of the wig, which can be intertwined to a fix position to suit different head sizes.