Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra’s petition challenging the attachment order of MLC wife and son’s property dismissed

Bhadohi: The district court has dismissed the petition challenging the attachment order against Ram Lali Mishra, member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) and his son Vishnu Mishra, wife of Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra, from Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi district of UP.

District government advocate Dinesh Kumar Pandey said on Friday that the court of District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar dismissed the petition challenging the attachment order issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate against MLC Ram Lali and his son on Thursday, saying that all Action is under process, so the petition to challenge the attachment is not eligible to be accepted, so it is dismissed.

In fact, the counsel for the accused Hansaram Shukla had submitted a petition in the court of District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar, saying that the bail pleas of Ram Lali and Vishnu have been rejected and the matter is under consideration in the High Court. Also, the special MP MLA court has dismissed Ram Lali's bail plea as not maintainable, so he cannot be declared a fugitive and the property cannot be attached.

On August 4, his relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari, a Nishad Party MLA from Gyanpur seat, Mishra, his wife and son, has filed a lawsuit on several serious charges, including property grabbing and business grabbing. In this case, Vijay Mishra was arrested by the police from Madhya Pradesh. He is currently lodged in Chitrakoot Jail.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said that the accused Ram Lali Mishra and Vishnu Mishra in this case are absconding. The Chief Judicial Magistrate has issued a non-bailable warrant against these two. The court has declared the two as fugitives and ordered attachment of the property if they do not appear till October 15.