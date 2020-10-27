Ballabhgarh: murder of student Nikita, incident imprisoned in CCTV, religious color gained due to arrest of Tausif

Communal tension: The case of the murder of a B.Com final year student in front of Agarwal College, Ballabhgarh, Haryana, is now taking religious color, the family members of the deceased have alleged that if their daughter was of a particular community, she would have got justice. Based on the CCTV footage in this case, accused Tausif has been arrested. But the commotion is increasing. Let me tell you that Nikita was shot and killed out of the college yesterday after taking the exam. Also Read – Own murder plot hatched for two crores, bought corona patient’s body, know the story

Father and brother accused – Can't wait 15 years for justice

The family of Nikita, who was shot and murdered, demands that her daughter be brought to justice by encountering the accused. He says that when all is clear in the CCTV video that the accused has murdered, then why is he not being punished immediately. We cannot wait for justice for 15 years.

At the same time, Nikita’s father claims that the accused’s mother had been pressurizing the daughter to convert for the last two years and she would call Nikita and ask her to convert, which upset my daughter.

#Ballabhgarh murder caught on camera! CCTV footage shows 21-year-old student shot dead in cold blood Read here- https://t.co/Wt2rtS8i0A pic.twitter.com/clGp1Auiwi – Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) October 27, 2020

Nikita’s brother Praveen says that we want our sister to get justice as soon as possible. Whether the culprits should be hanged or their encounter done, what is the police waiting for when everything is clearly visible in the CCTV.

Women’s commission took suo moto

In this case, the National Commission for Women has written a letter to the Director General of Police of Haryana, taking suo motu cognizance. Commission chairman Rekha Sharma has demanded the arrest of the second accused of murder in the letter Nikita massacre at the earliest.

Delhi Women’s Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal has also tweeted on the matter and demanded strict punishment for the accused. He wrote, what a shameful law and order where a girl is killed in broad daylight. Where are these animals coming from? I appeal to the Haryana government to punish this poor person with the strongest punishment.

The crime branch team has reached the office of the Police Commissioner for questioning Tausif, the main accused in the Nikita murder case. Please tell that the accused was arrested from Noonh just hours after the incident. At the same time, one of the accused who was driving the car is still absconding.

Nikita was shot dead in public

Yesterday, when the student exited the college after giving exams, the miscreant in the car tried to force her into the car. When the girl refused to sit, the accused shot her and escaped. The victim B.Com was a final year student. The name of the main accused is Taufiq. He is a resident of Mewat in Rajasthan. Video of the incident in Ballabhgarh was recorded on CCTV camera, on the basis of which the police is searching for the remaining accused.