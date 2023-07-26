Bryan Cranston And Jessica Chastain Join A Rally Of Striking Actors And Writers In Times Square That Is Filled With Stars:

Twelve days through the actors’ strike, SAG-AFTRA held its biggest and most star-studded gathering yet on Tuesday in Times Square. Picket signs were waved as a show of unity.

Nearly three weeks have passed since actors stepped off their jobs and stopped making most TV shows and movies in the entertainment business. Tuesday, a lot of SAG-AFTRA members came to Times Square to fight for a fair deal. They were joined by a lot of famous people.

A member of SAG-AFTRA named Nancy Giles said, “We are battling for the survival of our art to make sure that acting stays a good career choice.”

On Tuesday, Jessica Chastain went to Times Square to join the SAG-AFTRA strike. The actress who won an Oscar joined a large group of working actors to fight for more pay openness and longer residuals. As she always does, Chastain added a touch of style to the crowd.

A story from the day before questioned why there weren’t more A-listers on picket lines, but Tuesday’s gathering had more stars than maybe any other strike action so far.

Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Brendan Fraser, Ellen Burstyn, Wendell Pierce, Steve Buscemi, Rachel Zegler, Michael Shannon, Jane Curtin, Christian Slater, as well as Chloe Grace Moretz were among the many celebrities who joined the protesters.

As Of July 13, More Than 160,000 Singers And Actresses Are Going On Strike:

After talks alongside the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers broke down, the union for more than 160,000 actors and women gave the green light to go on strike on July 13.

Representatives of the union said that they are working to make sure that their members get the appropriate amount of income from streaming, better pay, and safeguards against AI that copies their work.

Now Jessica Chastain Also Joined The Protest:

The 46-year-old star of “Zero Dark Thirty” showed up in a denim costume with short sleeves. Blue denim is often used in the workplace, so Chastain’s choice of clothing showed that she was prepared to get to her job.

Still, the outfit was both stylish and useful, with a big collar and a shape that hugged the body. Chastain’s outfit was mostly made of denim, but she added black and white trinkets to finish it off.

The star is ready for getting her hands dirty because she is wearing white shoes. A white and gold handbag is slung over her shoulder. Chastain looks very casual in her black sunglasses, which help her keep her cool.

Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence And Rami Malek Agreed On The Letter To SAG:

According to the article, Oscar winners Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, as well as Rami Malek were among those who agreed upon a letter to SAG leadership within June saying they were ready to strike. However, they haven’t been seen on the streets with other actors and writers.

On a stage in the middle of Times Square that took up an entire city block, actors and officials from the actors union gave fiery talks while tourists looked through and passing trucks honked within support.

At times, the players shot at the corporate signs and lights around them, such as the ESPN and ABC studios, which are owned by Walt Disney and were right next to the gathering.

Ezra Knight Stated “It’s Not Easy To Go On Strike This Is The Last Option We Have”:

“It’s not easy to go on strike. In fact, it’s the last option,” said Ezra Knight, the head of SAG-AFTRA in New York.

“The fire, desire, and commitment we’ve seen on these protest sites over the past two weeks, as well as the unity and excitement we’ve seen, show that we’re all committed to the fight.

I have a lot of faith that the best will happen.” Cranston said, “We’ve got a message for Mr. Iger,” referring to Disney CEO Bob Iger. “I know, sir, that you see things differently than I do.

We don’t expect you to know who we are, yet we do want you to hear us and pay attention when we say our jobs won’t be taken away as well as given to robots. We won’t let you take away our privilege to work to earn a good wage.”

Both Groups Are On Strike At The Exact Same Time Since 1960:

Actors joined the Writers Guild of America on strike, which has been going on since May for the same reasons. Both groups are on protest at the exact same time for the first period in over sixty years. The two groups said that it shows that they are fighting together.

“The last time actors as well as writers went upon strike, we gained a little thing called residuals, as well as a health plan and a pension plan,” stated SAG-AFTRA Secretary-Treasurer Joely Fisher. “So I’m expecting big things this time around.”

The Rally Was Right Next To Broadway Stages:

The rally was right next to Broadway stages, and because there were so many talented people there, it had more show business than a typical labor protest.

Frederick Douglass was mentioned by “Avatar” character Stephen Lang. Samuel Beckett was read by Wendell Pierce. Titus Burgess didn’t speak he sang Stephen Sondheim.

The Alliance Of Motion Picture & Television Producers Wants A Fair Deal:

In a statement, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said that its goal is to reach a fair and equitable contract.

It also said, “The offer that SAG-AFTRA walked away from upon July 12 is worth more than $1 billion within wage increases, pension and health contributions, and residual increases, and it involves first-of-their-kind protections over its three-year term, including expressly alongside regard to AI.”

What Is The Demand Of Both Groups:

They are pushing for rules about the utilization of artificial intelligence, leftover payouts from streaming, pay raises, and better medical and retirement benefits.

Mayor Adams adds he backs the people on strike, but he also says that both sides require to find a fair answer.

“I think that they have to sit down and figure out what to do. the movie, the stage, the writers, as well as the players. It’s a big part of the city’s income, so let’s figure out what’s going on,” Adams said.

According To Baranski They Are Not Gonna Live Under The Rules Of corporations:

“We won’t live under the rule of corporations. It’s time to get things right, plain and simple. Baranski said, “Let’s fight the good fight!” before adding, “Our contribution won’t be undervalued, and our assets will not be robbed.”

Cranston said, “Our industry has changed by a lot.” “Our business plan is not the same as it was even 10 years ago.

Even though they know that’s true in today’s market, they fight us tooth and nail to keep using the same system, which is old and no longer effective. They would like us to go back to the past.”

The Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers Offers Biggest Base Pay Increase In 35 Years:

The Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers, which is talking on behalf of studios, said it offered players a good deal that included, among other things, the biggest increase in base pay in 35 years.

Since talks broke down when the Screen Actors Guild as well as American Federation of Broadcasting and Television Artists went on strike, the two sides have not talked and have no plans to do so.

Duncan Said He Told Them During July 12 That We Can Continue Taking Rather Than Went On Strike:

“We may be upon strike, but I told them on the 12th of July that we are prepared to keep talking tomorrow as well as every day after that until we make a deal,” stated Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the head negotiator for SAG-AFTRA.

“Since then, I’ve told the media, them, and anyone else who would listen that every day. SAG-AFTRA is willing, able, and ready to go back to the negotiating table.

Slater Stated That His Dad’s Life Was Saved By The union’s Health Care:

On Tuesday, many artists talked about the strike in terms of their own lives. Slater said that his dad’s life was saved by the union’s health care. Michael Hawkins, who was Slater’s father and an actress, died last November.

Liza Colón-Zayas, a 51-year-old actor from the Bronx who stars in the hit Hulu show “The Bear,” said that all of her hard work over the years hasn’t paid off.

Colón-Zayas Stated That He Worked Hard For 35 years But Then He Realize That His Residuals Had Gone Down By A Lot:

Colón-Zayas said, “I’ve worked hard for 35 years to arrive here, only to discover that my residuals have gone down by a lot.” “You can keep track of our residuals if you can tell us what had the most views and what made the most money.

So, we must bring ourselves to the table, yet we need to come with the expectation that there will be some openness about how we get paid for streaming. You have to open the books.”

Even Jennifer Garner followed the protesters and wrote on Instagram about her time working in Hollywood. Garner talked about getting her SAG-AFTRA card for the first time under a picture of a few of her BeReals.

Jennifer Garner Said Within 1995 When She Got Her SAG-AFTRA Card She Was So Happy:

“In 1995, when I got my SAG-AFTRA card, I was so happy. “I remember contacting my parents as well as telling them that as an actor, I was going to get health insurance,” Garner wrote at the start of her Instagram comment.

“When I joined SAG, my dream of working to be an actor went from being a far-fetched idea to a real job right away.”

“Getting my feet under me took place in fits and starts over years it proved to be so hard,” the actor said. “Given how much the business world has changed, I can’t see how it would be nearly impossible now.”