December Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of singers’ media protection, shopper participation, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes, utilizing large knowledge collected from November 27 to December 27.

BTS held onto their spot on the prime of the checklist this month with a model status index of 14,129,164, whereas “Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong equally maintained his place at second place with a complete index of 10,573,509.

BLACKPINK rose to 3rd place within the rankings with a model status index of seven,999,418 for December, marking a 29.97 p.c enhance of their rating since final month.

TWICE got here in at fourth place on the checklist, whereas Younger Tak rounded out the highest 5 for December.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS Im Younger Woong BLACKPINK TWICE Younger Tak Oh My Lady IZ*ONE NCT IU SEVENTEEN GFRIEND MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon EXO Kang Daniel Lee Seung Gi Jessi MAMAMOO Lee Chan Received Im Chang Jung Chungha Purple Velvet Sunmi ITZY Purple Velvet’s Pleasure Jang Beom June Track Ga In Jang Min Ho Jung Dong Received Baek Yerin

