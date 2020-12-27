General News

December Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

December 27, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of singers’ media protection, shopper participation, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes, utilizing large knowledge collected from November 27 to December 27.

BTS held onto their spot on the prime of the checklist this month with a model status index of 14,129,164, whereas “Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong equally maintained his place at second place with a complete index of 10,573,509.

BLACKPINK rose to 3rd place within the rankings with a model status index of seven,999,418 for December, marking a 29.97 p.c enhance of their rating since final month. 

TWICE got here in at fourth place on the checklist, whereas Younger Tak rounded out the highest 5 for December.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS
  2. Im Younger Woong
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. TWICE
  5. Younger Tak
  6. Oh My Lady
  7. IZ*ONE
  8. NCT
  9. IU
  10. SEVENTEEN
  11. GFRIEND
  12. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  13. Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon
  14. EXO
  15. Kang Daniel
  16. Lee Seung Gi
  17. Jessi
  18. MAMAMOO
  19. Lee Chan Received
  20. Im Chang Jung
  21. Chungha
  22. Purple Velvet
  23. Sunmi
  24. ITZY
  25. Purple Velvet’s Pleasure
  26. Jang Beom June
  27. Track Ga In
  28. Jang Min Ho
  29. Jung Dong Received
  30. Baek Yerin

