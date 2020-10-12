October Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for woman teams!
The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of assorted woman teams, utilizing massive information collected from September 10 to October 10.
BLACKPINK efficiently defended their place on the high of the record this month with a model popularity index of 6,186,611. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Lovesick Ladies,” “YouTube,” “Official,” and “nurse uniform,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “file,” “erase,” and “controversy.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 60.81 p.c constructive reactions.
Oh My Girl rose to second place within the rankings with a model popularity index of 4,401,065, whereas MAMAMOO got here in third with a complete index of three,930,847 for October.
Try the highest 30 for this month under!
- BLACKPINK
- Oh My Girl
- MAMAMOO
- (G)I-DLE
- Ladies’ Technology
- Crimson Velvet
- IZ*ONE
- TWICE
- Lovelyz
- GFRIEND
- ITZY
- T-ara
- WJSN
- fromis_9
- APRIL
- Apink
- CLC
- LOONA
- Weeekly
- EVERGLOW
- Weki Meki
- DreamCatcher
- After College
- Girl’s Day
- MOMOLAND
- f(x)
- 9MUSES
- cignature
- EXID
- Rocket Punch
