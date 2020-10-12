General News

October Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for woman teams!

The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of assorted woman teams, utilizing massive information collected from September 10 to October 10.

BLACKPINK efficiently defended their place on the high of the record this month with a model popularity index of 6,186,611. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Lovesick Ladies,” “YouTube,” “Official,” and “nurse uniform,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “file,” “erase,” and “controversy.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 60.81 p.c constructive reactions.

Oh My Girl rose to second place within the rankings with a model popularity index of 4,401,065, whereas MAMAMOO got here in third with a complete index of three,930,847 for October.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Oh My Girl
  3. MAMAMOO
  4. (G)I-DLE
  5. Ladies’ Technology
  6. Crimson Velvet
  7. IZ*ONE
  8. TWICE
  9. Lovelyz
  10. GFRIEND
  11. ITZY
  12. T-ara
  13. WJSN
  14. fromis_9
  15. APRIL
  16. Apink
  17. CLC
  18. LOONA
  19. Weeekly
  20. EVERGLOW
  21. Weki Meki
  22. DreamCatcher
  23. After College
  24. Girl’s Day
  25. MOMOLAND
  26. f(x)
  27. 9MUSES
  28. cignature
  29. EXID
  30. Rocket Punch

