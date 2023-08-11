Due To The Ongoing Protests, Billy Porter Criticizes Bob Iger And Says, “I Have To Sell My House”:

Billy Porter is talking about how the ongoing protests that have stopped work in Hollywood are hurting his finances.

In an earlier conversation with the Evening Standard, the star of Pose said that he had to make some cuts because some of his future projects had to be put on hold because of strikes by writers and players.

Within Recent Interview Billy Porter Told That He Has To Sell His House In Order To Save Money:

Billy Porter told the Evening Standard in a recent interview that he has to sell his home in order to save money because of the Hollywood strikes that are still going on.

Porter won an Emmy for his work upon FX’s “Pose,” but when he spoke to the outlet, it was to push his music business. He didn’t talk about any of his film or TV work.

Porter’s Many Projects Have Benn Put On Hold When Strikes Were Brought Up:

When the strikes were brought up, Porter said that he has to find ways to save money because many of the projects he had planned to work on in September have been put on hold.

“I have to sell my house,” he tells the news source. “Because we aren’t working. I don’t know when we’ll go back to work either.

Billy Porter Planned To Work Within A New Movie And A TV Show At The Beginning Of The September:

The life of an artist is still check to check till you make fuck-you money, something I haven’t done yet. Beginning in September, I was meant to be within a new movie alongside a new TV show. That’s not going to happen.”

The actor also brought up a story from Deadline from last month in which an unnamed studio executive was quoted as saying that studios won’t sit down with the Writers Guild again till “union members start losing their apartments as well as houses.”

His answer to the Hollywood executive was, “To the person who said, ‘We’re going to starve them out till they have sold their apartments,’ you’ve already starved me out.” Porter talked about how the business has changed over the years, particularly since the addition of streaming.

Right Now There Are Total 150,000 Individuals Within Union:

“In the late ’50s and early ’60s, they set up a way for artists to get paid properly through leftover payments. This made it possible for the 2% of working actors, and there are 150,000 individuals within our union who work regularly.

Then streaming came along,” said Porter. “There’s no contract, and they don’t have to be honest about the numbers because it’s no longer Nielsen scores.

Bob Iger Earn $27 Million Per Year:

The streaming companies are typically secretive about how many people watch their shows.

The company has changed. So, the agreement has to change and grow over time, full stop. To hear Bob Iger state that our expectations for a living income are too high? While he earns $78,000 a day?”

“I don’t have any words for it, but fuck you,” Porter said to Iger. “That’s not helpful, so I didn’t say anything.” I’m so angry that I haven’t done anything yet. I’ll join the protest lines when I go back.”

When asked what he thought regarding the strikes within July, Iger said, “It makes me very sad. We’ve talked about the forces that are changing this business along with the problems we’re having, like the COVID rebound, which is still going on and isn’t over yet.

This is a terrible moment to add to the chaos. There are some things that batters assume that just aren’t possible. And they add to the problems this business already has, which is, to put it bluntly, very upsetting.”

Fran Drescher Criticized Iger’s Statements Calling Them “Terribly Repugnant”:

In an interview with Variety, Fran Drescher, head of SAG-AFTRA, also criticized Iger’s statements, calling them “terribly repugnant,” “out of touch,” as well as “positively tone deaf.”

“I don’t think it served him well,” Drescher said. “If I were that company, I would lock him in a room and never let him talk to anyone about this, because it’s clear that he doesn’t know what’s going on with hardworking people who don’t make anywhere near what he does.

They make a lot of money high seven figures or eight figures and they don’t care if they’re land lords from the Middle Ages.