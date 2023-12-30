Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Recognizing talent is crucial because hard work deserves praise. I know that great people always find a way to shine, and Toshiyuki Kubooka, who directs the cartoon Handyman Saitou Within Another World, is one of those people.

Saitou is renowned as one of the finest thieves in the world, known for his ability to pick any lock. Saitou does have a skill that makes him stand out from the remainder of the crew, but it’s not one that would win an award.

Helper Saitou in Another World, also known as Benriya Saitou-san or Isekai ni Iku, is a new Isekai show that started airing in the winter of 2023. It was nice to see something different in an Isekai cartoon show.

People love this show because it has a unique plot, bright characters, and beautiful animation. Many anime fans are really into the show, and they can’t wait for the second season to come out. Saitou is good at meeting tight deadlines as well as being very flexible, but even rubber can only stretch so far.

Handyman in Saitou Saitou’s journey in “In Another World” as he fights for the attention he wants and deserves. When you add some action-packed scenes and a new romance, you have the right plot.

What Is The Renewal Status Of Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 2?

There was still no confirmation that Handyman Saitou within Another World would not be back for a second season.

On the other hand, since the final episode of the anime was only a few months ago, fans can expect Studio C2C to say that Handyman Saitou will be in the second installment of Another World at some point in the near future.

Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 2 Release Date:

Kazutomo Ichitomo wrote and drew the 8-volume manga series with the same name, where Saitou was first introduced. After that, Toshiyuki Kubooka turned Ichitomo’s work into a cartoon that drew in millions of fans.

After that, Saitou became one of the most beloved cartoon figures. We have now seen his journey to be a handyman as well as how unhappy he was. We need more of him now! From January to March 2023, Season 1 of this Isekai magic show aired. There has been no word yet about Handyman Saitou in Another World Season 2.

Kubooka has yet to adapt more than three volumes of the manga, though, and fans have really liked the anime. The second season of Handyman Saitou within Another World might start in late 2024 as well as the initial quarter of 2025.

Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 2 Cast:

Characters Japanese English Saitou Ryōhei Kimura Blake McNamara Raelza Fairouz Ai Sarah Roach Lafanpan Nao Tōyama Krystal LaPorte Morlock Chō Bradley Campbell Mevena Ayaka Ōhashi Kelly Greenshield Gibungle Kōichi Sōma Chris Guerrero Lilyza Lassenpop Yumiri Hanamori Jalitza Delgado Gible Hinata Tadokoro Matthew David Rudd Franlil Ruriko Aoki Corey Pettit Ninia Azusa Tadokoro Macy Anne Johnson Cains Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Kieran Flitton Lychee Yu Serizawa Hannah Alyea Monpui Chikara Honda – Kisurugi Jun Kasama – Primas Shiori Izawa Celeste Perez Ravella Chiwa Saitō Morgan Garrett King Maderaka Katsuji Mori Landon McDonald Demon King Dorg Shigeru Chiba Chris Rager

Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 2 Storyline:

After getting hit by a truck in season 1 of the anime, Saitou finds himself transported to a different world. In his old life, Saitou was a worker who wasn’t very good at anything. He was, however, a “jack of all trades” because he was good at many things. Unfortunately, Saitou’s talents were not fully recognized in his old world. He works hard and is honest.

Because of this, he has always wanted to feel like he was needed. Within his fresh surroundings, he meets people who like him just the way he is. He additionally learns to love himself as well as his skills, and he understands that, contrary to what his old boss said, he is not easy to replace.

His confidence grows as he receives praise and becomes an integral part of the group, motivating him to achieve even greater things. Come along on his trip with his group of strange travelers.

Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 1 Recap:

Saitou is about to start a new life when she goes on a journey within a different realm. Some of the other people in the group are the fairy Lafanpan, the magician Morlock, and the armed fighter Raelza.

His adventures start at this point, and he makes full use of the skills he learned as a handyman in his previous life. Following the appearance of a demon king in a nearby country, the king is required to figure out how to handle the situation.

A mistake Saitou makes sets off a trap that leads him to one of the lower floors of the cave. But this is all still going on. Saitou asks a dwarf named Dohnbain to fix the wire tools that he brought with him from his previous life in case they break.

After some time has passed, Saitou and the other people in the group make their way into the huge maze. He can’t stop thinking about the monsters they are fighting. Many brave visitors from all over the land journey to Saitou, a newly discovered area.

Saitou wanted to go study the interest, which is what led to the discovery in the first place. While Saitou is studying the interest, the king instructs his friends to search for a hidden prize in the new area.

Once more, Kisurugi and his demon allies find Saitou and the others and make their way down. Kisurugi has been killing the strongest adventurers to get the buried wealth of a magician who can control time, but no one knows why he is doing it. Using powerful light magic, the evil spirit attacks Saitou and the other people.

Even though adventurers who are good at what they do are working together, they still have to protect themselves. Following this, Saitou suggests a way out of the seemingly impossible position that might just work.

Even though Morlock appears to have suddenly stopped time, he is clueless about what he should be doing! On the other hand, Saitou already knows that! Then, just as Morlock prepares for the attack, he starts to remember someone else.

There is a way to break Rahvella’s curse, but Kisurugi may not be willing to pay the price. Will finding out how Saitou got into this world change the way he interacts with the other people here?

Saitou and the others immediately take action upon hearing that their friend has died and been buried in the wastelands outside of town, even though it is based on a weak promise. At the same time, they don’t know that Morlock has been under a strange spell.

And just as Morlock as well as Saitou are talking about Raelza, the devil dog charged. When Raelza and Lafanpan get there, they find that their friends are already in a bad spot.

Right then, the demon dog’s master appears in front of them. He is a demon with two heads as well as the strength of a demon king. The two-headed monster possesses power strong enough to slay a dragon.

In the aftermath, Morlock says that he feels sorry for the evil dog and wants to do something to help save it. The others, on the other hand, are suddenly attacked by someone they didn’t expect.

A return to their normal habits has been achieved by Saitou, along with the other people. Later, on a certain day, Lafanpan takes a bath within a cup with a strange pattern, and something wonderful happens.

Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 2 Trailer Release:

There isn’t a confirmed trailer for Handyman Saitou within Another World Season 2, but fans can still watch the trailer for Season 1 to get a sneak peek at what’s to come.

This is a series you won’t want to miss because of the interesting plot and lovely characters. Do not forget to check our website often for the latest news and updates on Handyman Saitou within Another World Season 2.

Where To Watch Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 2?

As of now, there is no official announcement for Handyman Saitou in Another World Season 2, but you can still enjoy the first season on Crunchyroll. Fans are hoping that this site will also have the second season of Handyman Saitou within Another World when it comes out because it is a great place to watch the first season.

How Many Episodes Of Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 2 Are There?

If there is a second season, there will be about 12 shows. Since the first season had 12 episodes, we were expecting that, as is the case with most holiday cartoons. There is a lot more stuff to come because the first season only touched on less than half of the initial plot. A second season would be great because there is so much to see.