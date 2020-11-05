Harry Types, Billie Eilish to Appear in New Gucci Fashion Film Series

Gucci and Gus Van Sant’s collaboration is now official — and it options an appearances by Harry Types and Billie Eilish.

It was introduced on Thursday morning that the style will current its upcoming assortment Ouverture of One thing that By no means Ended as a seven-part movie collection of the identical title co-directed by Gucci artistic director artistic director Alessandro Michele and Van Sant. The collection will premiere throughout GucciFest from Nov. 16-22.

Shot in Rome, the collection stars the actor, artist and performer Silvia Calderoni as she encounters worldwide bold-faced names, together with Types, Eilish, Paul B. Preciado, Achille Bonito Oliva, Darius Khonsary, Lu Han, Jeremy O. Harris, Ariana Papademetropoulos, Arlo Parks, Sasha Waltz and Florence Welch.

“The presentation of the brand new assortment is a joyful and irregular new story, not constrained by the outdated notion of seasonality, nearer to [Michele’s] expressive name and informed by mixing guidelines and genres, feeding on new areas, linguistic codes and communication platforms,” Gucci mentioned in a press launch saying Ouverture.

GucciFest, which is able to broadcast on YouTube Fashion, Weibo, Gucci YouTube and GucciFest.com, can even embrace vogue movies that includes the work of 15 unbiased designers: Ahluwalia, Shanel Campbell, Stefan Cooke, Cormio, Charles De Vilmorin, JordanLuca, Mowalola, Yueqi Qi, Rave Assessment, Gui Rosa, Rui, Bianca Saunders, Collina Strada, Boramy Viguier and Gareth Wrighton.

Gucci hinted on the Van Sant collaboration on Oct. 28 when it posted a drawing by the director on its Instagram with a caption studying, “Impressions of Rome” together with the hashtag #GucciOuverture. Gucci additionally posted a Polaroid of Van Sant and Michele sitting on a settee collectively.

On the time, Gucci informed WWD, “a collaboration with Gus Van Sant on a challenge that might be unveiled in the approaching weeks.”