“Hospital Playlist” Reported To Begin Filming Season 2 This Year + tvN Responds

“Hospital Playlist” is gearing up for the following season!

On November 13, Sports activities Donga reported that the drama will start filming the second season in early December and has formally launched preparations.

In response to the report, the manufacturing workforce is at present finalizing casting for supporting characters and extras. Though the brand new season will as soon as once more deal with the 5 foremost characters performed by Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do, it’s going to additionally welcome some new characters.

In response to the report, tvN commented, “‘Hospital Playlist’ is at present exhausting at working making ready for the second season,” and added, “It’s troublesome to announce the precise begin schedule for filming, so we ask in your understanding.”

“Hospital Playlist” is scheduled to premiere its second season someday in 2021.

Supply (1) (2)