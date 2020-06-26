How to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order – chronological and timeline

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Vin Diesel. A truck-load of inconceivable automotive stunts. True, the Fast and Furious franchise is actually a fun-filled mash-up of those three turbo-charged elements, however there’s stunning complexity to its narrative. Actually.

Since The Fast and the Furious first pulled into cinemas in 2001, the 10 instalments of the film saga have paved a winding and typically complicated timeline which weaves collectively The Destiny of the Furious, Fast and Furious 9 and the furiously complicated Tokyo Drift into one story.

However which is the appropriate order to feast on the four-wheeled franchise that includes the likes of Paul Walker, Jason Statham and Charlize Theron? Contemplate the under a sat-nav to your Fast and Furious binge…

How to watch the Fast and Furious franchise – launch order

When you’re new to the Fast and Furious, sticking to the easiest route could also be the greatest. In spite of everything, most of the movies comply with a chronological order, with solely actually the third instalment in the franchise, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), inflicting some complicated pile-ups in the timeline (extra on that under).

The primary episode in the saga, The Fast and the Furious (2001), follows undercover cop Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), who integrates himself right into a heist crew run by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Later in the sequence, viewers are launched to the likes of the effortlessly cool Han Lue (Sung Kang), bounty hunter Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), weapons professional Gisele Yashar (Gal Galdot) and ex-military mercenary Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Listed below are all instalments of the Fast franchise, in order of launch…

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

(2001) 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

(2003) The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

(2006) Fast & Furious (2009)

(2009) Fast 5 (2011)

(2011) Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

(2013) Furious 7 ( 2015)

2015) The Destiny of the Furious (2017)

(2017) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

(2019) F9 (2021)

How to watch the Fast and Furious franchise – chronological order

Though most of the Fast movies comply with on from one another, there’s one standout exception: you guessed it, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Though it was the third Fast movie to be launched in cinemas, Tokyo Drift is definitely set between Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7. Swerving away from the story of Brian and Dom, the movie follows a very new set of characters led by Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), a scholar compelled to transfer to Japan to keep away from jail time.

Tokyo Drift additionally marks the first look of Han Lue, a fan favorite who (SPOILER ALERT) appeared to be killed in a chase close to the finish of the movie.

Luckily, the character wasn’t left lifeless for lengthy, with Common deciding Han was so common he can be resurrected with a intelligent workaround: all subsequent Fast movies can be set earlier than Toyko Drift. This meant Han was ready to return alive and effectively in Fast & Furious, the subsequent movie in the franchise.

This all implies that if you would like to watch the Fast franchise chronologically, you’ll have to binge in this order…

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious

Fast 5

Fast & Furious 6

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Furious 7

The Destiny of the Furious

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

F9 (launched in cinemas 2021)

Fast and Furious timeline

Simply to make issues much more sophisticated, the Fast and Furious franchise additionally options a number of high-speed prequels, sequels and midquels. Most of those shorts have been created for DVD releases of the authentic movies, shining gentle on unknown areas of the high-speed saga’s timeline.

Embrace all of those mini-movies and the Fast and Furious timeline appears like this…

1) The Fast and the Furious

2) Turbo-Charged Prelude

First launched on the DVD of two Fast 2 Furious (the subsequent movie on this record), this brief movie reveals precisely how Brian (Paul Walker) went from being an LAPD cop to prison. The reason being the one you’d count on: after aiding Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) evade regulation enforcement, Brian himself turns into a wished man.

3) 2 Fast 2 Furious

4) Los Bandoleros

This brief movie focuses on Dom, and was served up to followers by way of a DVD bonus characteristic. No, it doesn’t clarify how Brian grew to become a fully-fledged FBI agent by the subsequent movie, however does introduce audiences to Han (Sung Kang), Rico (Don Omar) and Tego (Tego Calderon).

5) Fast & Furious

6) Fast 5

7) Fast & Furious 6

8) The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

9) Furious 7

10) The Destiny of the Furious

11) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

12) F9 (launched in cinemas 2021)

The place can I watch the Fast and Furious movies?

Most of the Fast and Furious franchise will be seen on streaming service NOW TV with a cinema cross (£11.99 a month).

Fast movies accessible on the service are:

Sadly, Hobbs and Shaw and Furious 7 are usually not presently accessible to watch on NOW TV.

Nonetheless, Furious 7 will be seen on Netflix. Hobbs and Shaw is out there to watch to Sky prospects by way of Sky Go. When you’re not a Sky buyer, you should buy Hobbs and Shaw on Amazon.

When you’re in search of one thing to watch on TV tonight or what to watch now then try our TV information.