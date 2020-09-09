Jharkhand: Gangrape of Sadhvi at an ashram in Godda district, main accused arrested by police …

A sensational case of gang rape has come to light from Godda Jill of Jharkhand. Sadhvi was allegedly gang-raped at an ashram in Godda. The main accused in the case has been arrested by the police and investigations are on. SP YS Ramesh said that the incident took place on September 7. The gang rape incident was carried out in the ashram itself. Also Read – Resident student of school becomes a minor student, father lodges FIR

Jharkhand: A woman allegedly gang-raped at an ashram in Gooda on September 7. YS Ramesh, SP says, "Deepak Rana, prime accused in the case, has been arrested; efforts on to nab the other accused. Further investigation underway." pic.twitter.com/Z3D0OoObqk
– ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

He said that the police has arrested the main accused Deepak Rana and a campaign is on to nab the other accused on his spot. Police is investigating the case. He told that medical examination of the woman has been done, in which rape has been confirmed.

Tonight, gangster Deepak Rana gang-raped the goddess of Godda in the Maharishi of Godda. Ashram is courageous @HemantSorenJMM , Charge DGP @MVRaoIPSJi doesn’t have time to file a case against me and go to court @yourBabulal @dprakashbjp @idharampalsingh – Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 8, 2020

On the other hand, BJP MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey has also tweeted and informed about the incident. The BJP MP taunted the Hemant Soren government of Jharkhand, tweeting, “Tonight, gangster Deepak Rana gang-raped the Sadhvi of Godda’s Maharishi Mehiram ashram. ‘Hemant hai to dare hai’. He further tagged Hemant Soren and wrote that he does not have time to make Hemant ji file a case against me and go to court.

At the same time, a shameful incident has also emerged from the country’s capital Delhi. A case of alleged rape of an 86-year-old woman has been reported in Chawla area of ​​southwest Delhi. The police gave this information on Tuesday. He said that accused Sonu (37), a resident of Revla Khanpur, has been arrested in connection with this incident. He works to repair taps and water lines. Police said that the incident occurred when an elderly woman was going to a nearby village. On the way, the accused offered to lift the woman on her motorcycle.

