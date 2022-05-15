Kirby secures the throne of Japanese sales in April and Nintendo Switch Sports enters with force

Japan continues to be dominated by Nintendo Switch games, with a top that has few exceptions.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has surprised since its premiere, becoming the best launch of the veteran franchise in Japan. Our adorable pink ball had to face Konami’s successful eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball saga in Japan, but as Gamesindustry has shared, the month of April has ended with Nintendo’s title as Japan’s best sellerin a top dominated by Nintendo Switch.

Japan’s best-selling video games in April 2022

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo Switch | Nintendo)

eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyu 2022 (Nintendo Switch | Konami)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch | Nintendo)

eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyu 2022 (PS4 | Konami)

Minecraft: Switch Edition (Nintendo Switch | Microsoft)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Nintendo Switch | Atlus)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo Switch | The Pokémon Company)

Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo Switch | Nintendo)

Elden Ring (PS4 | FromSoftware)

Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo Switch | Nintendo)

However, Famitsu’s April sales list covers from March 28 to April 24leaving out the spectacular premiere of Nintendo Switch Sports, released on April 29. Gematsu has shared the sales between the weeks of April 25 to May 8 and there yes, Nintendo’s sports proposal is at the top of the list with more than 300,000 units sold.

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 304.588 (Novedad)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 77,330 (695,811)

[NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 – 61.209 (153.933)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 41.802 (4.621.427)

[PS4] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 – 26.444 (80.983)

[NSW] Minecraft – 22.952 (2.635.396)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 20.417 (4.873.950)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 17.309 (3.144.888)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 16.686 (959.773)

[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 15.235 (2.243.757)

Japan’s best-selling consoles

Nintendo Switch OLED – 101.489 (1.721.151)

Nintendo Switch – 53.092 (18.268.375)

PlayStation 5 – 46.415 (1.382.888)

Nintendo Switch Lite – 22.011 (4.710.282)

Xbox Series S – 10.610 (99.288)

Xbox Series X – 3.508 (99.364)

PlayStation 5 Digital – 3.383 (235.257)

New 2DS LL (incluye 2DS) – 452 (1.185.724)

PlayStation 4 – 81 (7.819.526)

Las nintendo switch sales They have not only been resounding in Japan, a country in which it has become a stronghold of the great N, in Spain, the company’s titles rule the top, occupying eight of the ten best-selling games in the spanish shops. Records that those from Kyoto are adding all over the world and that include turning the hybrid into the fourth best-selling console in the United States, after surpassing PS4.

More about: Kirby, Nintendo Switch Sports and Japan Sales.