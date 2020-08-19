Live From the Space Stage: A HALYX Story Is A Stunning Look At A Forgotten Piece Of Disneyland History

Disney theme park followers could be greater than a little bit over the prime. When you’ve ever talked about plans to go to Disneyland or Walt Disney World inside earshot of the fallacious particular person, someone most likely provided to let you know all the things it is advisable know to get the most out of your journey, and doubtless went forward and began to let you know whether or not you needed them to or not. I could make that joke as a result of I am definitely able to being that man. In my job masking the theme park trade I’ve learn lots of books about the historical past of locations like Disneyland and so I do know quite a bit about the historical past of the park and there are occasions after I definitely really feel like I do know all the things there’s to know, after which one thing like the new documentary movie Live From the Space Stage: A HALYX Story drops in entrance of me and I am compelled to ask, “Wait a minute, what the hell is HALYX?”