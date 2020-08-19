Live From the Space Stage: A HALYX Story Is A Stunning Look At A Forgotten Piece Of Disneyland History

Go away a Remark
Disney theme park followers could be greater than a little bit over the prime. When you’ve ever talked about plans to go to Disneyland or Walt Disney World inside earshot of the fallacious particular person, someone most likely provided to let you know all the things it is advisable know to get the most out of your journey, and doubtless went forward and began to let you know whether or not you needed them to or not. I could make that joke as a result of I am definitely able to being that man. In my job masking the theme park trade I’ve learn lots of books about the historical past of locations like Disneyland and so I do know quite a bit about the historical past of the park and there are occasions after I definitely really feel like I do know all the things there’s to know, after which one thing like the new documentary movie Live From the Space Stage: A HALYX Story drops in entrance of me and I am compelled to ask, “Wait a minute, what the hell is HALYX?”
HALYX was a rock band created by Disney which carried out at Disneyland’s Space Mountain stage for a single summer season in 1981. That may not sound like sufficient to be worthy of a feature-length documentary, however then, that is type of the great thing about the story of HALYX, there’s a lot extra occurring there then you definitely would possibly ever imagine.
Live From the Space Stage is the crowd-funded ardour mission of Kevin Perfurer, the creator of the Defunctland YouTube channel, and Matthew Serrano, an unbiased filmmaker making his directorial debut. The Defunctland sequence is already dwelling to a few of the finest theme park associated documentary work out there, however make no mistake, this isn’t merely an expanded episode of that sequence. A HALYX Story is a real documentary movie, going proper to the sources to construct the story of this unlikely rock band. It is enjoyable, humorous, and greater than a little bit heartbreaking in the finish, however in the end it is an amazing piece of filmmaking that belongs with any of the different high quality documentary items really made by Disney.
HALYX was a band manufactured by Disney’s file label in the early 1980s as the rising model was on the lookout for new methods to interrupt out in the music enterprise. The thought, which got here largely from Mike Put up, the man behind tv theme music for exhibits from Magnum P.I. to Legislation & Order, was to create a rock band with a science fiction gimmick that will assist them stand out. Principally, they have been KISS if completed by Disney. Lora Mumford, described as a “punk Snow White,” grew to become the lead singer. Her husband Thom Miller performed the keyboards, dressed as a robotic driving a motorized cart. Roger Freeland grew to become the band’s bassist, all whereas carrying a large “Wookie” swimsuit that turned him right into a seven-foot-tall white-haired beast. Tony Coppola regarded like a bipedal frog whereas taking part in percussion and utilizing his dancing an acrobatic expertise to entertain the crowd. Brian Lucas performed the drums in a fancy dress that was rejected by lead guitarist Bruce Gowdy.
The band’s connection to Disneyland is in the end nearly being the proper place at the proper time. The theme park gave the band a spot to be taught to play collectively and a spot for the “actual” file executives to get a take a look at the band. However for a summer season, HALYX was the star of the Space Mountain stage at Tomorrowland, and the band had their very own die-hard followers that created names for the characters, designed their very own hand signal, and even their very own merchandise. One can solely think about how HALYX followers would have gone wild had DeviantArt and fan fiction been a factor in 1981.
And Live From the Space Stage definitely makes it clear that there was actual expertise on this band. Whereas most of the music out there comes from tough viewers recordings of the day, and thus it is not good high quality, even in that tough kind the musical talent of the band and Lora Mumford’s means to belt to the again row is clear. And severely, how may you not wish to see a present with a poster like this?
The truth that HALYX is not a family identify right now is sufficient to let you know the place the story is in the end going, however that does not make the journey of HALYX any much less intriguing. Whereas the movie does an amazing job of attempting not to attract an excessive amount of consideration to what it is not telling you, it is not onerous to note early on that one thing is lacking, and on the lookout for the solutions to these questions hooked me to the very finish. In the finish, the documentary nonetheless leaves some questions unanswered. However typically even Disneyland cannot present the pleased ending you are on the lookout for.
The story of HALYX is the story of lots of bands that by no means fairly made it, however most of them won’t ever get a documentary. At least right here, because of this unlikely Disneyland connection, individuals who have been by no means rock stars, or who, like HALYX, really acquired to be rock stars, nevertheless briefly, nonetheless get their story instructed.
I am too younger to have seen HALYX on stage however as someone who spent many a night at the exhibits of Tomasina and the Mad T Celebration Band, I’ve seen the acts that, even when they did not know, carried the mantle began by HALYX. Due to Live From The Space Stage, extra folks will find out about this piece of forgotten Disney historical past, together with your buddy who thinks he is aware of all the things about theme parks.
Live From The Space Stage: The Story of HALYX debuts on the Defunctland YouTube channel Thursday, August 20.
Add Comment