Microsoft reveals two new colors for the Xbox Series X controller

Microsoft has revealed two new official drivers for Xbox Series X / S. And both are pretty brightly colored, too.

The peripherals were detailed in an Xbox blog post, which explains the designs behind Xbox’s new wireless controllers: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo.

We’re excited to introduce not one, but two new Xbox Wireless Controllers: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition. Learn more: https://t.co/rUvbW2LkOb — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) March 25, 2021

Inspired by “the energy and vitality often found in sportswear and sneaker design”, the Electric Volt controller combines a neon yellow faceplate with a white back and black D-Pad accents. For its part, the DayStrike Camo Special Edition controller combines red with gray and black and features a special textured grip on its bumpers.

The Electric Camo controller will be launched on April 27, 2021 and will be sold at 64.99 euros, while the Daystrike Camo controller will be launched on May 4, 2021 and will be sold at 69.99 euros. In select markets, they will also arrive alongside a 14-day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

On the other hand, Microsoft is also launching a range of merchandising inspired by these two controllers and will use “post-consumer recycled resins” in an effort to make the production of these products more sustainable.

In other Xbox news, Microsoft is removing the requirement for Xbox Live Gold for group chat and free multiplayer. In addition, we have recently learned that Cloud Gaming will be coming to iOS devices and PC very soon. In fact, judging from the data we have now, this could happen in April or May of this spring.