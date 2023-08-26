Miley Cyrus Explains Why Filming “Used To Be Young” Was So Emotional:

Miley Cyrus said that when she started crying within her latest music video for her sad song “Used to Be Young,” she wasn’t playing.

Learn why she was crying on set. During the making of her “Used to Be Young” music video, Miley Cyrus couldn’t keep her feelings in check.

In the music video for her new song, the pop star cried as she thought about her wild teenage years and sang, “I know I used to be crazy. I remember when I was fun. You say I was crazy in the past. I say, “I was young once.”

The 30-year-old pop star put out a new song on Friday called “Used to be Young.” It’s a moving tune that takes listeners back to her “Hannah Montana” and “Disney Channel” days as a child star and also honors her “unfinished” life.

Cyrus Said That This Song Focuses On Remembering Who We Have Been, Loving Who We Are, As Well As Praising Who We Will Become:

“This song focuses on honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are, as well as celebrating who we’re going to become,” Cyrus wrote on X. “When I think about my past, I feel proud, and when I think about my future, I feel happy.”

She also said that the song was for “my loyal fans who help me make my dreams come true every day.” I’m really grateful for the consistency of your support.”

“I’m kind of a mini-me of my mom,” she said, mentioning that she and Tish Cyrus had a video set up so they could see each other on set during the shot. “I could see her through the camera, and when she danced, I couldn’t help but cry.”

It Really Lets People Show Their True Emotions, Which I Don’t Think You See Much Of These Days:

Miley recalled that Tish additionally “made me laugh,” and she said that the whole thing “made me feel so many real emotions.”

The singer said of the music video’s finished product, “It really lets people see real emotions, which I believe you see very often these days.”

But that wasn’t the end of the rain. In another part of the show, Miley got teary-eyed when she talked regarding her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, whom Tish divorced within 2022 after being married for almost 30 years.

After the song came out, the singer went on Instagram to explain what it was about. “This song revolves around honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are, as well as celebrating who we’re going to become,” she wrote.

Cyrus Said, “I’m Thankful For My Loyal Fans, Who Help Me Make My Dreams Come True Every Day”:

When I think about my past, I feel proud, and when I think about my future, I feel happy. I’m thankful for my loyal friends, who help me make my dreams come true every day. I’m very grateful for how steady your support has been. This is a song for you.”

Within an Instagram post, Cyrus said, “I wrote the words to ‘Used to Be Young’ two years ago, when I felt confused. I’ve spent the last eighteen months making sounds that show you how I see things.

It’s time to put out a song that I’ve been working on for years. Even though I’m done with my job, this song will keep getting better every day.

The fact that it’s not done is part of what makes it so beautiful. That’s my life right now. It’s not done, but it’s done.”

She Said, “My Dad Grown Up Exactly The Reverse Of Me”:

“My dad raised up just the opposite of myself,” she said. “I grew on a set within a house alongside a very close family who all lived in the same house.

His father didn’t have the same kind of financial and mental stability in his relationships as I did when I was growing up. Miley went on, “I’ve seen how this impacts a lot of individuals who go from getting nothing to having everything.

It’s a really risky place, so I believe that’s why my dad and I have such different views on fame and success. His being loved by a large group of people affected him more than it did me.

Miley Said, “I Have A Few Wonderful Recollections Of Singing Music Alongside My Dad”:

The former Disney Channel star, who co-starred with Billy Ray on Hannah Montana for a total of four seasons from 2006 to 2011, said, “When he feels special as well as important, it’s such as healing a childhood wound, as well as I was always made to feel like a star.”

“It makes me feel sad,” she said, wiping a tear from her eye. “Singing with my dad is one of my best memories. Miley isn’t the only child that Billy Ray and Tish have together.

They also have Brandi, who is 36, Trace, who is 34, Braison, who is 29, and Noah, who is 23. Miley chose to put out “Used to Be Young” upon August 25 because it was also her dad’s 62nd birthday on that day.

This Song Was Written By Miley Cyrus Two Years Ago:

“I wrote this song two years ago as well as have been working on it ever since,” she said of the tune during her ABC special.

“As I changed and grew, the song had to grow and change with me.” “It’s hopeful and sad at the same time. It’s letting both sadness and happiness happen at the same time.”

“I’m brokenhearted,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said, remembering that she played the event in 2019, the same year her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, filed for divorce. “But I’m truly fulfilled, as well as both of those things can happen at the same time.”