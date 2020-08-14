More than 4 thousand people invited for Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, these are guidelines

new Delhi: More than four thousand people including diplomats, officials and media persons have been invited for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and are being held keeping in mind the dignity of the program and the balance of the Kovid-19 protocol. The Ministry of Defense gave this information on Friday. Also Read – IPL 2020: CSK players led by MS Dhoni reach Chennai for conditioning camp

The Defense Ministry said that seating arrangements have been made between the two guests under the guidelines of "two yards". It said that the members presenting the Salute Guard have been kept in separate habitat.

The ministry said, "Keeping in mind the safety, cadets of NCC (National Cadet Corps) have been invited to watch the program (in place of small school children) and they will sit on the Gyanpath."

– All invitees have been requested to wear masks.

– Masks are also prepared to distribute to people at the site.

– Only invited people will be able to participate in the program.

– Those who do not have formal invitation should not come to the venue.

Similarly, hand sanitizers will be available at predetermined locations.

– Boards have been installed at important places to attract the attention of the invitees.

– To maintain uninterrupted movement of people and to avoid overcrowding, rugs have been laid at the seating areas.

– Flooring has been done at places of walking and cracks have been laid.

– To avoid queuing, additional doors of sufficient width have been installed which will be equipped with metal detectors.

– Thermal screening plans for invitees at all entry points.

– Intensive sanitation is being done regularly inside and outside the Red Fort