On Set, The Star Of Modern Family Found Sarah Hyland Curled Up In A Ball And In Extreme Pain:

Sarah Hyland talked on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s show in July about what it was like to film “Modern Family” while experiencing a lot of health problems.

BuzzFeed News reports that Hyland told them she didn’t “remember a lot of filming” because of her long-term health problems. Hyland was born alongside kidney dysplasia, which meant that he needed more than one kidney donation.

Hyland said on the July episode of “Dinner’s on Me”: “I was always focused on basically just surviving, knowing my lines, and being there 100% when they screamed action, afterwards immediately collapsing when they screamed cut.”

Hyland Said She Utilized Crutches Because Of A Health Problem:

The former co-stars then talked about an episode where the cast pushed a car, and Hyland said that she used crutches because of a health problem when the cameras were not rolling.

“I had gout and was on dialysis. The 32-year-old woman said, “It was crazy.” She went on to say that she had to wear high shoes for the scene even though she was sick and in “the most excruciating pain.”

“They put high heels on me. “They hadn’t decided what I was going to wear yet, but they insisted I wear heels,” Hyland stated of the “Modern Family” directors. She also said that pictures of her with crutches were “on the internet.”

Hyland Said That, Even Though She Was In Pain, She Did Her Best To Maintain Her Focus On Work:

Hyland said she did her best to keep her mind on work even though she had constant pain, and she praised Ferguson for being there for her upon the show, especially when she was in a lot of pain. She told Ferguson, “I just want you to know how much I appreciate that.”

Hyland has talked about her kidney dysplasia and the problems that came with it in the past. In 2019, she praised her “precious little brother,” Ian, who gave Hyland her second kidney donation after her body refused the first one.

Hyland Said On The Quitters Podcast That She Requires A New Kidney Because Hers Doesn’t Work At All:

“When I was upon dialysis, I suffered from rejection and needed a new kidney. Since my dad’s kidney was causing numerous issues, it was taken out. She said as much on the Quitters show. “My kidneys didn’t work at all,” she said.

“I don’t remember shooting certain seasons of Modern Family because I was asleep. “Dead to the world,” she said. “I couldn’t stay awake for 8 hours straight.

“I was so tired all the time,” she said, adding that she could only stay awake when scenes started and when they were over. “I’d be upon the set, sleeping with my head upon the table while we were filming, and I’d hear, “And,” as well as my head would pop up.”

Sarah Also Said Last Month That Her Kidney Dysplasia Made It Hard To Film Modern Family:

Sarah opened up on her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s show, Dinner’s on Me, last month and talked about what it was like to film Modern Family while dealing with the effects of her kidney dysplasia.

Sarah went on to tell Jesse that she didn’t remember filming many of the episodes because she always had her sights on “surviving.”

Sarah Also Said That Her Kidney Dysplasia Makes Her Stomach Look Bigger Than Usual Sometimes:

She said, “I don’t remember a lot of shooting because I was mostly just trying to stay alive, know my lines, be there 100% when they yelled “action,” and then collapse as soon as they yelled “cut.”

She also said that she dislikes having to wear Spanx to cover up her bloated stomach, which is caused by her kidney dysplasia.