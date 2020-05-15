One Problem With Trying To Use Charlize Theron For A Mad Max Furiosa Prequel

Again in March, it was rumored that Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and Sport of Thrones star Richard Madden have been being eyed to star within the Furiosa spinoff, with the previous being particularly checked out to play the Imperator herself. A number of weeks later, a report got here out stating that George Miller had been holding auditions for the challenge over Skype, and among the many actors he met with was Emma’s Anya Taylor-Pleasure.