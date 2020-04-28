Pete Davidson’s ‘King of Staten Island’ Heads to Home Entertainment – Variety

Common’s “The King of Staten Island” — a semi-autobiographical comedy starring Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow — goes straight to video on demand, making it the newest movie to forgo a standard theatrical launch as cinemas stay closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The King of Staten Island” will premiere on residence leisure June 12, per week earlier than it was scheduled to debut on the massive display. Davidson and Apatow introduced the information in a video posted to Twitter, wherein they joked in regards to the standing of their movie earlier than opting to name Common and ask them to put it on demand early. At one level, Davidson asks, “Am I nonetheless going to get an Oscar?”

It’s the second Common film, following the studio’s animated journey “Trolls World Tour,” to experiment with premium video on demand whereas audiences are caught at residence through the pandemic. In current weeks, different studios together with Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount and STX have adopted swimsuit to various levels. Warner Bros. is releasing “Scoob,” a cartoon primarily based on Scooby-Doo characters, immediately on digital rental providers subsequent month, whereas Disney introduced “Artemis Fowl” would launch solely on Disney Plus in June.

After the surprising success of “Trolls World Tour,” which Common claims set a brand new report for digital leases, the studio had been mulling the likelihood of amending launch plans for “The King of Staten Island” because it’s unclear when film theaters throughout the nation will likely be ready to resume enterprise.

“The King of Staten Island” was scheduled to have its world premiere at South by Southwest, the movie competition held yearly in Austin, Texas. Nonetheless, the occasion was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A slew of films that had been set to debut between Could and August, together with Disney’s “Mulan,” Warner Bros.’ “Surprise Girl 1984” and Common’s “Quick 9,” have been postponed due to the unprecedented closure of multiplexes. Common has additionally delayed the discharge of “Sing 2” and “Minions: Rise of Gru,” its “Candyman” remake and “No one,” a thriller starring Bob Odenkirk.

“The King of Staten Island” was co-written by Apatow and Dave Sirus. The comedy is loosely primarily based off Davidson’s upbringing within the New York Metropolis borough, together with shedding his father throughout 9/11 and getting into the world of stand-up comedy. Maude Apatow, Judd Apatow’s daughter, additionally stars in “The King of Staten Island” alongside Bel Powley, Marisa Tomei and Invoice Burr.