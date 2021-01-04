PM Modi said- world’s largest vaccination program going to start, country proud on scientists

Amid preparations for the Corona vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the world’s largest vaccination campaign against the corona virus is about to begin in the country. A day earlier, the country’s drug regulator approved limited emergency use of two vaccines. He praised the scientists and technicians for the ‘manufactured in India’ vaccines and said that the country is proud of them. Also Read – Hand Sanitizer took woman’s life, use it carefully to avoid Corona Virus

Modi said, "The world's largest Kovid-19 vaccination program will start in India. For this, the country is proud of the contribution of its scientists and technicians. "

Modi, while addressing the scientists at the National Measurement System Conference, said that it has to be ensured that the products manufactured in India have not only global demand, but also their global acceptance.

He said, “The quality of a product is as important as its quantity. Along with taking steps towards achieving the goal of ‘Self-reliant India’, our standards should also be elevated. “

India’s drug regulator on Sunday approved in-country limited emergency use of the Oxford Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Kovishield’, produced by the Serum Institute of India, and India Biotech’s indigenously developed vaccine ‘Kovaxin’, leading to extensive vaccination campaigns. Paved the way for

Prime Minister Modi said that research is important and effective in any progressive society and its effect is commercial and social. They also help in broadening the outlook and thinking.

He said, “The past teaches us that the more a country focuses on science, the stronger its technology. With the help of this technology, it helps in new industries and it encourages research. This cycle takes the country forward. “

Modi said, “We do not want to fill the world with Indian products, but we have to win the heart of every consumer of Indian products in every corner of the world.” And the quality of service will determine India’s strength in the world.

