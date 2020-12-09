‘Saint Maud,’ ‘His Home,’ ‘Rocks’ Lead BIFA Nominations

Rose Glass’ psychological horror “Saint Maud” leads the cost on the 2020 British Impartial Movie Awards (BIFAs) with 17 nominations.

“Saint Maud” is up for greatest British impartial movie, screenplay and director, and in addition options within the debut classes — producer, director and screenwriter. Morfydd Clark is nominated for greatest actress and Jennifer Ehle for supporting actress. The movie additionally options closely within the technical classes.

Shut behind is Remi Weekes’ “His Home,” which contrasts asylum seekers’ actual life horrors with these of the supernatural sort. It has 16 nominations throughout the director, screenplay, debut and technical classes, and performing nominations for Wunmi Mosaku and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù.

Elsewhere, “Rocks,” Sarah Gavron and Anu Henrique’s tackle life as a marginalized British teen, has 15 nominations, together with for stars Bukky Bakray, Kosar Ali and D’angleou Osei Kissiedu.

Nick Rowland’s “Calm With Horses” has 10 nominations whereas Riz Ahmed has 4 BIFA nominations this yr, garnering nods for greatest actor, debut screenwriter and greatest screenplay for “Mogul Mowgli,” and in addition for “The Lengthy Goodbye,” a brief movie which he wrote and starred in.

Andrea Riseborough is nominated for greatest actress for her efficiency as a British assist employee haunted by previous selections in “Luxor,” whereas Clare Dunne is nominated for her efficiency in “Herself,” which she additionally co-wrote.

Winners will likely be introduced in early February, 2021.

The nominations had been introduced Wednesday by British actors Holliday Grainger and Micheal Ward.

BIFA NOMINATIONS 2020

Finest British Impartial Movie

“Calm With Horses” – Nick Rowland, Joe Murtagh, Daniel Emmerson

“The Father” – Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, David Parfitt, Jean-louis Livi, Philippe Carcassonne

“His Home” – Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward King, Roy Lee, Aidan Elliott, Arnon Milchan

“Rocks” – Sarah Gavron, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Faye Ward, Ameenah Ayub Allen

“Saint Maud” – Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman, Andrea Cornwell

Finest Director

Sarah Gavron – “Rocks” [associate Director Anu Henriques]

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

Nick Rowland – “Calm With Horses”

Remi Weekes – “His Home”

Florian Zeller – “The Father”

Finest Screenplay (Sponsored by BBC Movie)

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson – “Rocks”

Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed – “Mogul Mowgli”

Remi Weekes – “His Home”

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”

Finest Actress

Bukky Bakray – “Rocks”

Morfydd Clark – “Saint Maud”

Clare Dunne – “Herself”

Wunmi Mosaku – “His Home”

Andrea Riseborough – “Luxor”

Finest Actor

Riz Ahmed – “Mogul Mowgli”

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù – “His Home”

Amir El-masry – “Limbo”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Cosmo Jarvis – “Calm With Horses”

Finest Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar – “Calm With Horses”

Kosar Ali – “Rocks”

Jennifer Ehle – “Saint Maud”

Ashley Madekwe – “County Strains”

Fiona Shaw – “Kindred”

Finest Supporting Actor

Harris Dickinson – “County Strains”

Barry Keoghan – “Calm With Horses”

Alyy Khan – “Mogul Mowgli”

Merab Ninidze – “The Courier”

D’angelou Osei Kissiedu – “Rocks”

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director) (Sponsored By Kodak & Pinewood)

Henry Blake – “County Strains”

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

Eva Riley – “Good 10”

Nick Rowland – “Calm With Horses”

Remi Weekes – “His Home”

Breakthrough Producer

Douglas Cox – “Host” [also Produced By Emily Gotto, Samuel Zimmerman]

Daniel Emmerson – “Calm With Horses”

Irune Gurtubai – “Limbo” [also Produced By Angus Lamont]

Oliver Kassman – “Saint Maud” [also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]

Edward King, Martin Gentles – “His Home” [also Produced By Aidan Elliott, Roy Lee, Arnon Milchan]

Debut Screenwriter (Sponsored By Film4)

Riz Ahmed – “Mogul Mowgli” [also Written By Bassam Tariq]

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson – “Rocks”

Joe Murtagh – “Calm With Horses”

Remi Weekes – “His Home”

Most Promising Newcomer

Niamh Algar – “Calm With Horses”

Kosar Ali – “Rocks”

Bukky Bakray – “Rocks”

Frankie Field – “Good 10”

Conrad Khan “County Strains”

Finest Documentary

“The Australian Dream” – Daniel Gordon, Stan Grant, Sarah Thomson, Nick Batzias, Virginia Whitwell, John Battsek

“Being A Human Particular person” – Fred Scott, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jo-jo Ellison

“The Motive I Soar” – Jerry Rothwell, Jeremy Expensive, Stevie Lee, Al Morrow

“Rising Phoenix” – Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Greg Nugent, John Battsek, Tatyana Mcfadden

“White Riot” – Rubika Shah, Ed Gibbs

The Raindance Discovery Award

“Justine” – Jamie Patterson, Jeff Murphy, Jason Rush, Sarah Drew, Julius Beltrame

“Looted” – Rene Van Pannevis, Kefi Chadwick, Jennifer Eriksson, Jessie Mangum

“One Man And His Footwear” – Yemi Bamiro, Will Thorne

“Good 10” – Eva Riley, Jacob Thomas, Bertrand Faivre, Valentina Brazzini

“Rose: A Love Story” – Jennifer Sheridan, April Kelley, Sara Huxley, Matt Stokoe, Rob Taylor, Sophie Rundle

Finest British Brief Movie (Supported By BFI Community)

“Filipiñana” – Rafael Manuel, Naomi Pacifique

“The Forgotten C” – Molly Manning Walker, Jessi Gutch

“The Lengthy Goodbye” – Aneil Karia, Riz Ahmed, Tom Gardner

“Mandem” – John Ogunmuyiwa, Emily Everdee

“Sudden Gentle” – Sophie Littman, Tom Wooden

Finest Worldwide Impartial Movie (Sponsored By Champagne Taittinger)

“Babyteeth” – Shannon Murphy, Rita Kalnejais, Alex White

“Les Misérables” – Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Manenti, Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral

“By no means Not often Generally At all times” – Eliza Hittman, Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy

“Nomadland” – Chloé Zhao, Frances Mcdormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey

“Notturno” – Gianfranco Rosi, Donatella Palermo, Paolo Del Brocco, Serge Lalou, Camille Laemlé, Orwa Nyrabia, Eva-maria Weerts

Finest Casting (Sponsored By Casting Society Of America & Highlight)

Shaheen Baig – “Calm With Horses”

Kharmel Cochrane – “Saint Maud”

Carmen Cuba – “His Home”

Dan Jackson – “Limbo”

Lucy Pardee – “Rocks”

Finest Cinematography (Sponsored By Soiled Appears to be like)

Nick Cooke – “Limbo”

Ben Fordesman – “Saint Maud”

Hélène Louvart – “Rocks”

Annika Summerson – “Mogul Mowgli”

Jo Willems – “His Home”

Finest Costume Design

Michele Clapton – “The Secret Backyard”

Ruka Johnson – “Rocks”

Tina Kalivas – “Saint Maud”

Michael O’connor – “Ammonite”

Charlotte Walter – “Misbehaviour”

Finest Modifying (Sponsored By Intermission Movie)

Julia Bloch – “His Home”

Yorgos Lamprinos – “The Father”

Maya Maffioli – “Rocks”

Brenna Rangott – “Host”

Mark Cities – “Saint Maud”

Finest Results

Agnes Asplund, Martin Malmqvist – “Undergods”

Scott Macintyre, Bariş Kareli, Kristyan Mallett – “Saint Maud”

Pedro Sabrosa, Stefano Pepin – “His Home”

Finest Make Up & Hair Design

Jacquetta Levon – “Saint Maud “

Sharon A Martin – “His Home”

Ivana Primorac – “Ammonite”

Nora Robertson – “Rocks”

Jill Sweeney – “Misbehaviour”

Finest Music (Sponsored By Common Music Publishing Group)

Roque Baños – “His Home”

Paul Corley – “Mogul Mowgli”

Nainita Desai – “The Motive I Soar”

Connie Farr, Emilie Levienaise-farrouch – “Rocks”

Adam Janota Bzowski – “Saint Maud”

Finest Manufacturing Design (Sponsored By Studio Juice)

Jacqueline Abrahams – “His Home”

Cristina Casali – “Misbehaviour”

Peter Francis – “The Father”

Marketa Korinkova, Elo Soode – “Undergods”

Paulina Rzeszowska – “Saint Maud”

Finest Sound (Supported By Halo Put up)

Adrian Bell, Glenn Freemantle, Frank Kruse, Brendan Nicholson, Richard Pryke – “His Home”

Paul Davies – “Saint Maud”

Paul Davies, Robert Farr, Nigel Albermaniche, Ian Morgan – “Mogul Mowgli”

Nick Ryan, Ben Baird, Sara De Oliveira Lima – “The Motive I Soar”

Calum Pattern – “Host”