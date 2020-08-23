Salman Khurshid said – Congress workers ‘full support’ to Rahul Gandhi, important meeting of Congress Working Committee tomorrow

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the apex body of the party’s policy making, is going to have an important meeting on Monday amid discussions of changing the leadership in the Congress party. Prior to this meeting, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has clearly said that instead of internal elections, Congress should give a chance to consensus. Also read – NEET JEE Mains 2020: Rahul Gandhi said about JEE, NEET exam, government should listen to ‘students’ mind’

On the demand for election of party president and CWC, Salman Khurshid said, "Congress should give a chance to consensus once instead of internal elections." He also said that Rahul Gandhi has the 'full support' of Congress workers. It does not matter whether he is labeled by the president or not.

Let me tell you that many Congress leaders wrote a letter to interim president Sonia Gandhi demanding a change of leadership, although the party has denied any such letter. The party has said that the current political situation will be discussed in the working committee meeting. Despite this, the market for discussions on leadership change is hot.

At the same time, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also opposed the efforts of some party leaders to challenge the leadership of Gandhi family in the Congress. Amarinder Singh said, “Sonia Gandhi should remain the president as long as she wants, after that Rahul Gandhi should take command, who is fully capable.”

Please tell that Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said that the CWC meeting has been called at 11 am on August 24, which will be done through video conferencing. In the last meeting, the manner in which some MPs had raised the issue regarding the party’s defeat in the 2019 general election and a heated debate had taken place, it has become very important on Monday. After this, some leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi, demanding change of leadership and holding elections for the Working Committee.

(Input IANS / Language)