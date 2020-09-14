‘Shtisel’ Season 3 First Look

Israel’s Sure Studios (“Fauda”) has unveiled a primary look clip and images of the anticipated third season of its hit Netflix drama “Shtisel,” and has introduced two new exhibits, “The Chef” and “Embezzlement.”

“Shtisel,” whose first two seasons can be found on Netflix, follows a Haredi household residing in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem reckoning with love, loss and the doldrums of each day life.

Created and written by Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursky, the sequence stars Michael Aloni, Doval’e Glickman, Neta Riskin, Sasson Gabai and Shira Haas, the star of Netflix’s “Unorthodox” who’s nominated for an Emmy Award. “Shtisel” was produced by Abot Hameiri, a Fremantle firm, and is directed by Alon Zingman.

The third season of “Shtisel” picks up 4 years after the occasions of the earlier season. Comprising 9 episodes, season three of the present began filming final month and will likely be airing on Sure TV in Israel later this yr. The primary clip and pictures of the upcoming third season have been unveiled throughout a particular Sure TV media occasion on Monday in Israel.

Sure Studios can be launching two new exhibits, together with “Embezzlement,” a seven-part crime drama produced by Film Plus, the crew behind “Our Boys.”

Created by Yotam Gendelman, “Embezzlement” relies on the true story of financial institution teller Eti Alon, who single-handedly introduced down a financial institution after embezzling greater than $100 million to be able to cowl up her brother’s playing losses.

“That is the story of a patriarchal household, a lady who sacrificed herself, and the super quantities of cash that was used to finally fund the nation’s underworld, ensuing within the rise and arming of organized crime,” stated Sure Studios.

The sequence stars Dana Ivgy (“Zero Motivation”), Yehuda Levi (“Munich”), Dover Kosashvili (“Late Marriage”), Shani Klein (“Zero Motivation”), Hanan Savyon (“Maktub”), and Anat Waxman (“Cupcakes”). Gendelman penned the sequence with Shira Port.

“The Chef,” in the meantime, follows an unemployed tech employee who begins working within the kitchen of a prestigious restaurant run by an excellent chef who’s struggling to remain related.

The present was co-created and co-written by Erez Kavel and Orit Dabush. Kavel is a well-seasoned options screenwriter whose credit embrace the Sundance-prizewinning “Restoration,” and “5 Hours From Paris.” “The Chef” is produced by Sure Studios and Kastina Communications. Gal Toren (“Sirens”), Guri Alfi Aaron (“A Great Nation”), Rotem Sela (“Autonomies”) and Yael Elkana (“The Commune”) star within the sequence, which is produced by Ayelet Imberman and Meny Aviram.

Each sequence are accomplished. “The Chef” is slated to launch in late 2020 and “Embezzlement” in early 2021. “The Chef” has already been chosen for the Berlin Sequence Competition and the Zurich Movie Competition.

Sure Studios is a distribution and manufacturing firm totally owned by Sure TV, a number one pay TV platform in Israel. Sure Studios is the producer and distributor of “Fauda” in addition to “Your Honor,” “Charlie Golf One” and “On the Spectrum.”

Watch the clip above.