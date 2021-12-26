The seven stars who could leave PSG in the current transfer market

Several PSG stars will leave the club in the current transfer market (EFE / EPA / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON)



While the footballers and the coaching staff enjoy some well-deserved rest days with their families in the framework of Christmas and the New Year, in the offices of the PSG work continues with the intention of balancing club finances. The club has set itself the goal of selling for around 100 million euros in the current market of passes and for that it must get rid of some of the figures that are part of its rich roster.

In the last hours, the French newspaper The team published the names of the players who are closest to leaving the club that is marching as the undisputed leader of Ligue 1 and also qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, where they will face off against Real Madrid. Mauro Icardi, whom the European press has put on the radar of the Juventus from Italy, tops the payroll.

The departure of the 28-year-old Argentine striker presents some problems as PSG wants to recoup the 50 million euros it invested in his signing when they bought him from Inter Milan. Today, the market price of the footballer would be around 30 million euros and, in fact, from Turin they do not think about buying him, but about proposing a hand-to-hand barter for the Brazilian Arthur Melo. This condition is not to the taste of Leonardo, sports director of the Parisian team, who wants to impose a mandatory purchase clause. These ups and downs have cooled the negotiations in recent hours.

In addition, there is another relevant issue: the shortage of forwards at PSG. Although he has not had as much filming as he would have liked, Icardi -together with Angel Di Maria– It is the great alternative that the coach has Mauricio Pochettino behind the trident that they integrate Lionel Messi, Neymar Y Kylian Mabppé. In fact, the coach has been very appreciative of the former Inter in his last press conference, which would open the doors for him to continue at the club.

Mauro Icardi tops the list of players who could leave PSG (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

On the other hand, the first loss for PSG in this transfer market is about to be confirmed. Rafinha He will leave the ranks of the team to join the Royal Society of Spain on loan. Although it is not a sale, the Parque de los Príncipes team would save a significant salary with his departure.

Who is also an option to leave the French club is the Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who has been relegated in the consideration for having in front of him two goalkeepers of the stature of the Costa Rican Keylor Navas and the young Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The club will also insist on the defender’s departure Layvin Kurzawa, who has already expressed his refusal to leave in previous transfer windows, something that cost him his presence in team matches. If he gives up that idea, the future of the Frenchman could be in Lazio in Italy. A case in some similar point is that of the German Julian Draxler, that he doesn’t want to leave Paris either. However, the club managers think that your file is very valuable and will try to negotiate it to achieve a good income of money to their coffers.

Finally, the defenders Thilo Kehrer Y Abdoy Diallo they also have high chances of packing their bags. The pass of each of them is valued at around 25 million euros and no one would frown upon the fact of looking for new directions to have more filming.

Negotiations for these players do not rest even in times of festivities. At the desks of the club they do accounts and think about how to cover that red of 100 million euros. In case of not obtaining the funds with the player transfers, the amount will have to be covered by the funds of the Qatari shareholders. On the other side, on the green grass, is Pochettino, who is also waiting for these definitions to know how your workforce will be made up for a 2022 full of goals to be achieved.

