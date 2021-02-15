They create a demake of the Witcher 3 with PSX style

Last year we were able to enjoy a fan recreation that showed us what Cyberpunk 2077 would have been like on PSX. And surely, more than one player thought … what about The Witcher 3? Well, they just re-created the CD Projekt Red game as if it came out on the first PlayStation.

And the result is spectacular (and polygonal), including the mythical scene of Geralt in the bathtub. There can always be a demake that you like more than another, for the video itself, for example. But the truth is that this is one of the most “curious” that we have seen in a long time. Or at least of those that come with a more marked humor.

As reported from PCGamesN, the creator of the demake is the same one who offered us that version of Cyberpunk 2077 a la PS1: Anders Lundbjörk. The video, which you can see here, has been published on that user’s YouTube channel.

In total, it offers us just over a minute in duration. And the truth is that the scene in the bathtub is not wasted, with a Geralt with a rather comical facial expression. Although, on the other hand, it contrasts with that more serious medieval style that could well have been taken from another PSone game: Vagrant Story.

The video shows us a fire crackling as the witcher takes his legs out of the wooden tub. And all with quite a lot of detail, showing Geralt’s muscles with a quite successful retro style.

The end of the clip, however, is a pretty quirky parody. In this way, Geralt decides to test Yennefer’s patience by drawing a letter from Gwent from his other love, Triss, calling her his “waifu”. Something that, of course, Yennefer does not take very well. A final bang adds the icing on this succulent retro cake.