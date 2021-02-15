Entertainment

They create a demake of the Witcher 3 with PSX style

February 15, 2021
2 Min Read

Last year we were able to enjoy a fan recreation that showed us what Cyberpunk 2077 would have been like on PSX. And surely, more than one player thought … what about The Witcher 3? Well, they just re-created the CD Projekt Red game as if it came out on the first PlayStation.

And the result is spectacular (and polygonal), including the mythical scene of Geralt in the bathtub. There can always be a demake that you like more than another, for the video itself, for example. But the truth is that this is one of the most “curious” that we have seen in a long time. Or at least of those that come with a more marked humor.

As reported from PCGamesN, the creator of the demake is the same one who offered us that version of Cyberpunk 2077 a la PS1: Anders Lundbjörk. The video, which you can see here, has been published on that user’s YouTube channel.

In total, it offers us just over a minute in duration. And the truth is that the scene in the bathtub is not wasted, with a Geralt with a rather comical facial expression. Although, on the other hand, it contrasts with that more serious medieval style that could well have been taken from another PSone game: Vagrant Story.

<h3>2. The Witcher 3</h3> <p>Deep, lengthy RPGs are a staple of PC gaming, and very few have put a larger chunk of sophisticated content forward than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has. Its massive sandbox open-world areas impress, both in terms of scope and density; and they’re generously dotted with great monsters to slay, tantalizing mysteries to solve, and personal stories to unfurl. Especially when you pile on the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansion content – which you absolutely should – it is a true epic.<br /> It’s also one of the most impressive overall productions in gaming history, with reams of excellently written dialogue performed by a stellar voice cast, an incredible original soundtrack, and graphics that qualify as both a technical and artistic achievement. </p> <p><i><a data-cke-saved-href=

The video shows us a fire crackling as the witcher takes his legs out of the wooden tub. And all with quite a lot of detail, showing Geralt’s muscles with a quite successful retro style.

The end of the clip, however, is a pretty quirky parody. In this way, Geralt decides to test Yennefer’s patience by drawing a letter from Gwent from his other love, Triss, calling her his “waifu”. Something that, of course, Yennefer does not take very well. A final bang adds the icing on this succulent retro cake.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.