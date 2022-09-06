This battery charges itself, and it lasts so long you could play your Game Boy for ages.

A startup wants to make them with nuclear waste converted into carbon 14 diamonds.

it’s coming tremendous energy crisisbut luckily we can only see progress, both in terms of biodegradable ecological solutions and other ways to make the most of lifelong batteries, although what a Californian startup proposes is the next step, thanks to its Nano Diamond: a battery that will charge itself and could last charged 28,000 years; more than humanity on Earth.

The company is called NDB (literally short for its “Nano Diamond Battery“), and its battery concept is innovative for its practicality, but also for its ecology, because it begins by taking advantage of the waste from nuclear plants. To be more exact, BND uses graphite from power plantspurifies it and uses it to make carbon-14 diamonds, whose structure acts as a semiconductor and heat sink.

These radioactive diamonds are completely covered by a layer of cheap non-radioactive laboratory-made carbon-12 diamond that contains energetic particlesprevents radiation leaks and acts as a safe protective layer. Now, to create a battery cell, several layers of this nano-diamond material are stacked and stored with a tiny integrated circuit board and a tiny supercapacitor that collects, stores, and instantly distributes the load.

The company says that will conform to any shape or standard including AA, AAA18650, 2170 or all kinds of custom sizes, so imagine what it would be like to have batteries with a potential charge of 28,000 years of life for mobiles, cars, satellites, etc. A disgrace for planned obsolescence, wow…

