Through A Teaser Trailer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Has Been Officially Announced:

Paramount hinted earlier this year that a video game inspired by The Last Ronin, a famous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book, was in the works.

Since then, we haven’t heard much about the game, but today’s THQ Nordic Digital Showcase brought us a short trailer to get us excited. We didn’t see any games or get any more information, which was a shame.

A Teaser Was Shown By THQ Nordic:

During its 2023 digital preview event, THQ Nordic showed a short clip for The Last Ronin. The scary movie teaser says that the game is in the works.

It shows that all but one of the 4 candles are burning out, which is a sign, and then it shows concept art of Michelangelo fighting a group of fake Foot Clan ninjas.

The Last Ronin will become accessible for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC, but it doesn’t have a release date yet. In March, people found out about the project for the first time.

In the story of the comic book Last Ronin, the last Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle still alive is looking for justice in a city that has been destroyed.

Alone Surviving Turtle Seeking Revenge For The Family He Lost On A Mission:

Both the video and the new summary suggest that this is also true of the game. “Who’s the last Ronin? In a future war-torn New York City, the only Turtle still alive sets out on what seems like an impossible journey to get revenge for the loved ones he loss.

The original video game version of TMNT: The Last Ronin is based upon the best-selling comic book story through Eastman, Waltz, Bishop, Delgado, as well as the Escorza Brothers. It comes from the minds of the people who made the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

It Will Be A Single-Player Action Role-Playing Game:

In an interview with Polygon in March, Paramount Global’s senior vice president for games and new media said that The Last Ronin would be a single-player action RPG similar to the current God of War series.

Lovers of the comic series should be excited about the title’s more adult tone, but Rosen make it clear in March that the video game wasn’t coming out for years.

What Can You Use To Play This Game?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin lacks a release date yet, but it’s set to come out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Check out our reviews of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection to learn more about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles within video games.

The Last Ronin Story Is A Book About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:

Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Ben Bishop, Esau Escorza, as well as Isaac Escorza made a five-issue comic book series called “TMNT: The Last Ronin” that was the start of TMNT: The Last Ronin.

From October 2020 to April 2022, IDW Publishing put out the series. It is based on a story idea that Eastman and Peter Laird had for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles but didn’t use when the comics were first published by Mirage Comics.

The story of The Last Ronin is set in a dark future where the Foot Clan has taken over New York City as well as Michelangelo is the only Ninja Turtle left alive.

In this story, which is similar to The Dark Knight Returns, Mikey tries to get revenge for his dead family and friends.

The Last Ronin II Re-Evolution For TMNT Was Supposed To Come Out This December:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin: The Lost Years is a five-issue prequel story that came out after the main series ended. The Lost Years began in January of this year and ended earlier this month.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II Re-Evolution, which is a follow-up series, is set to start this December. IDW put out a one-shot called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Lost Day Special in July as a lead-in to the new series.